Devils vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The struggling Blues will host the surging Devils at 8:00 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center on Friday night. Will St. Louis come up with the upset or is New Jersey the play as a heavy favorite? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for tonight’s Devils vs. Blues matchup ahead.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

065 New Jersey Devils (-160) at 066 St. Louis Blues (+132); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 3, 2023

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Devils vs. Blues Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Devils moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

Vitek Vanecek turned aside 22 of 25 shots in a 5-3 win over Minnesota on Thursday. Vanecek earned his third straight win despite allowing 10 goals over that span. He has a 3.21 GAA and an .893 save percentage in seven contests this year, but that’s still been good enough for a 5-2-0 record. Thanks to the Devils’ top-tier offense — they’re averaging 4.22 goals per game — Vanecek is likely to continue to rack up the wins even if he continues his subpar play.

St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 28 shots in Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. Binnington had two wins over his first three outings of the season, but he’s now lost three in a row while allowing 12 goals on 92 shots. The 30-year-old goalie was very streaky in 2022-23, and fantasy managers probably don’t want to see that roller-coaster ride continue this year. Look for Binnington and Joel Hofer to split the Blues’ upcoming back-to-back with home games Friday versus the Devils and Saturday versus the Canadiens.

Devils vs. Blues NHL Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of New Jersey’s last 7 games on the road

St. Louis is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games when playing at home against New Jersey

The Blues are 14-3 SU in their last 17 games when playing New Jersey

Devils vs. Blues NHL Betting Prediction

Take St. Louis. The Blues have won seven out of their last 10 against the Devils and are 17-4 in their last 21 games versus New Jersey dating back even further. Against the Eastern Conference, the Blues are 6-2 in their last eight non-con games and are playing a team in New Jersey that is just 11-27 in its last 38 games played on a Friday.

Devils vs. Blues NHL Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES +132