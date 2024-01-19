Devils vs. Blue Jackets NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The over has been profitable in previous Devils vs. Blue Jackets matchups. That said, will these two teams cash the over 6.5 when they meet in Columbus at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

069 New Jersey Devils (-164) at 070 Columbus Blue Jackets (+136); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 19, 2024

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Devils vs. Blue Jackets: Public Bettors Love Road Favorite on Friday

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Devils moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Daws Stumbles Against Canadiens

Nico Daws made 22 saves in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Canadiens. The Devils were getting shut out until they found two power-play goals early in the third period, but Daws couldn’t get the game to overtime. He had trouble squeezing a Jordan Harris point shot with less than five minutes left in regulation, and Cole Caufield banged home the rebound. Daws has started three straight games and six of nine since being called up, going 3-3-0 with a 2.71 GAA and .917 save percentage, and the 23-year-old appears to be coach Lindy Ruff’s preferred option in the crease right now over a struggling Vitek Vanecek (3.08 GAA and .885 save percentage since the beginning of December.)

Laine Back on Ice for Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine (collarbone) has resumed skating but his return doesn’t appear to be imminent, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Laine is about five weeks into his recovery after initially being given a six-week timeline to return. While he’s making progress, it sounds like he could be out for a bit longer than expected. The 25-year-old had nine points and a minus-10 rating through 18 games prior to the injury.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends:

Columbus are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against New Jersey

New Jersey are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games this season

Columbus are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against New Jersey

Devils vs. Blue Jackets Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 8-3 in the last 11 meetings between these two teams. The total has also gone over in the total in five out of New Jersey’s last seven road games, is 13-4 in the Devils’ last 17 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division and has cashed in five out of their last six road games when playing on a Friday.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets Prediction: OVER 6.5