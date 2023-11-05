Devils vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Chicago listed as a home dog and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet in Sunday evening’s Devils vs. Blackhawks matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight in Chicago.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

031 New Jersey Devils (-205) at 032 Chicago Blackhawks (+168); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 4, 2023

United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: NHL Network

Devils vs. Blackhawks Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Devils moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

Jack Hughes is expected to miss Sunday’s game versus Chicago, but his upper-body injury isn’t as bad as it could have been, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Hughes sustained the injury during Friday’s 4-1 loss to St. Louis. He’s been off to a tremendous start, scoring five goals and 20 points in 10 contests. Hughes is the cornerstone of the Devils’ offense, so if his absence proves to be short, then that will be a great relief for New Jersey. While he’s unavailable, Michael McLeod, who has averaged 13:32 of ice time this season, might be asked to play a bigger role.

Chicago Blackhawks DFS SPIN

Connor Bedard scored a goal on two shots in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 victory over the Panthers on Saturday. Bedard scored a goal off the rush to extend the Blackhawks’ lead to 4-0. This goal gives the Canadian forward goals in four of his last five games. He will continue to play a major role in the Blackhawks’ offense, playing on the first line and first power-play unit.

Devils vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Chicago

The over/under has gone OVER in 9 of New Jersey’s last 10 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Chicago’s last 5 games when playing at home against New Jersey

The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Chicago’s last 7 games at home

Devils vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Prediction

Take the over, which has hit in 18 of New Jersey’s last 24 games overall. If you scale it back to the last 10 games, the over is 9-1 in the Devils’ last 10 contests. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Blackhawks’ last five games and has cashed in eight of Chicago’s last 11 games against New Jersey.

Devils vs. Blackhawks NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5