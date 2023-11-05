    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Devils vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Devils vs. Blackhawks
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 19: Seth Jones #4 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during the second period at United Center on October 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

    With Chicago listed as a home dog and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet in Sunday evening’s Devils vs. Blackhawks matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight in Chicago.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    031 New Jersey Devils (-205) at 032 Chicago Blackhawks (+168); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 4, 2023

    United Center, Chicago, IL

    TV: NHL Network

    Devils vs. Blackhawks Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Devils moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

    Jack Hughes is expected to miss Sunday’s game versus Chicago, but his upper-body injury isn’t as bad as it could have been, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

    Hughes sustained the injury during Friday’s 4-1 loss to St. Louis. He’s been off to a tremendous start, scoring five goals and 20 points in 10 contests. Hughes is the cornerstone of the Devils’ offense, so if his absence proves to be short, then that will be a great relief for New Jersey. While he’s unavailable, Michael McLeod, who has averaged 13:32 of ice time this season, might be asked to play a bigger role.

    Chicago Blackhawks DFS SPIN

    Connor Bedard scored a goal on two shots in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 victory over the Panthers on Saturday. Bedard scored a goal off the rush to extend the Blackhawks’ lead to 4-0. This goal gives the Canadian forward goals in four of his last five games. He will continue to play a major role in the Blackhawks’ offense, playing on the first line and first power-play unit.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Chicago

    The over/under has gone OVER in 9 of New Jersey’s last 10 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Chicago’s last 5 games when playing at home against New Jersey

    The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Chicago’s last 7 games at home

    Devils vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which has hit in 18 of New Jersey’s last 24 games overall. If you scale it back to the last 10 games, the over is 9-1 in the Devils’ last 10 contests. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Blackhawks’ last five games and has cashed in eight of Chicago’s last 11 games against New Jersey.

    Devils vs. Blackhawks NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com