Devils vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

A pair of teams off to fantastic starts will clash in Denver, CO on Tuesday night where the Avalanche will host the Devils. What’s the best bet when it comes to the side or the total for this Devils vs. Avalanche matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

057 New Jersey Devils (+146) at 058 Colorado Avalanche (-178); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Devils vs. Avalanche Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click

New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

Jack Hughes, who is considered week-to-week, is dealing with a right shoulder injury, according to Ryan Novozinsky of the Star-Ledger. Hughes was injured early in Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Blues. He has amassed 15 assists and 20 points through 10 appearances this season. With Nico Hischier (upper body) also unavailable, New Jersey has been utilizing Dawson Mercer and Michael McLeod as top-six centers.

Colorado Avalanche DFS SPIN

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 of 34 shots in Saturday’s 7-0 loss to the Golden Knights. The gap between the Western Conference’s top two teams coming into the game looked like an ocean Saturday, as Vegas dominated while Colorado convert any of its 41 shots. This was Georgiev’s fifth straight game giving up three or more goals, and the seven he allowed Saturday were a season-worst mark. The 27-year-old dropped to 6-3-0 with a 2.92 GAA and a .900 save percentage through nine games. The Avalanche have been shut out in three straight road games, but they’ll be back home Tuesday versus a Devils team likely to be without both Jack Hughes (lower body) and Nico Hischier (upper body).

Devils vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Trends

Colorado are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against New Jersey.

Colorado are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games played in November.

New Jersey are 15-2 SU in their last 17 games played in November.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of New Jersey’s last 11 games.

Devils vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in four out of the Devils’ last five games when playing the Avalanche on the road. The total has also fallen under in eight of New Jersey’s last 11 games when playing at Ball Arena and is 10-4 in the Avalanche’s last 14 games overall.

Devils vs. Avalanche NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5