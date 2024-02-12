Coyotes vs. Flyers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Philadelphia listed as -152 monyeline favorites and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Coyotes vs. Flyers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

005 Arizona Coyotes (+126) at 006 Philadelphia Flyers (-152); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 12, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Flyers: Public Bettors Hammering Philly

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 83% of bets are on the Flyers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Keller Dishes Two Assists

Clayton Keller notched two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators. Keller set up Dylan Guenther’s goal in the second period and helped out on a Nick Schmaltz tally in the third. With 17 points over his last 13 outings, Keller is playing at the level many expected of him on draft day in the fall. The winger is up to 48 points, including a career-high 21 on the power play, while adding 150 shots on net and a minus-16 rating over 50 contests.

Petersen Collects Second Win on Saturday

Cal Petersen stopped 17 of 19 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Kraken. The Flyers’ defensive structure helped shelter Petersen in his first action in two weeks. The 29-year-old twice allowed the Kraken to tie the game, but the third time was the charm for protecting a lead. Petersen has allowed 11 goals over four appearances while going 2-1-0 at the NHL level this season. Samuel Ersson figures to see most of the starts unless the Flyers can work out a trade for a goalie as they continue to defy expectations by contending in the Eastern Conference.

Coyotes vs. Flyers Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 15 of Arizona’s last 21 games against Philadelphia

The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Philadelphia’s last 8 games when playing at home against Arizona

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games this season

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Coyotes vs. Flyers Betting Prediction

Take Philadelphia. The Flyers are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Coyotes, are 7-1 in their last eight games against an opponent from the Western Conference and are 8-3 in their last 11 games against a foe from the Central Division. On the other side, the Coyotes are 4-11 in their last 15 games overall, which includes five consecutive losses. They’re also just 9-43 in their last 52 road games, including a mark of 0-6 in their last six games away from Mullett Arena.

Coyotes vs. Flyers Prediction: PHILADELPHIA FLYERS -152