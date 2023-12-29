Close Menu
    Coyotes vs. Ducks NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Coyotes vs. Ducks

    Is Arizona the play in Friday night’s Coyotes vs. Ducks matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or is Anaheim a live dog tonight from Honda Center?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    081 Arizona Coyotes (-132) at 082 Anaheim Ducks (+110); o/u 6.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

    Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Coyotes vs. Ducks Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Arizona Coyotes DFS SPIN

    Connor Ingram will get the starting nod on the road against Anaheim on Friday, Patrick Brown of the Coyotes’ official site reports.

    Ingram has lost four of his last six outings, posting a 1-4-0 record and 3.68 GAA to go with one shutout. The 26-year-old backstop has been splitting starts with Karel Vejmelka, a trend that should continue into 2024. On the year, Ingram is sporting a 12-7-0 record with three shutouts, both of which are personal bests for the youngster.

    Anaheim Ducks DFS SPIN

    Frank Vatrano scored a goal, levied four hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

    Vatrano’s first-period tally held as the game-winner. This was Vatrano’s second straight game with a goal, and it’s likely not a coincidence his offense has sparked back to life in short order since Mason McTavish returned from a upper-body injury last week. Vatrano is up to 16 goals, 25 points, 115 shots on net, 61 hits, 38 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 34 appearances.

    Arizona is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

    The Coyotes are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

    Anaheim is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Arizona

    The Ducks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

    Coyotes vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

    Take Arizona. The Ducks are just 3-14 in their last 17 home games played on a Friday and are 2-10 in their last 12 games when facing a Western Conference opponent. On the other side, the Coyotes have cashed in 12 of their last 14 games when playing as a favorite and have won five out of their last six games overall.

    Coyotes vs. Ducks NHL Prediction: ARIZONA COYOTES -132

