Coyotes vs. Canucks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Coyotes vs. Canucks matchup on Wednesday night will drop the puck at 10:30 p.m. ET from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. With little to no value when it comes to the moneylines, what’s the best play on the 6.5-goal total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

030 Arizona Coyotes (+205) at 031 Vancouver Canucks (-255); o/u 6.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, B.C.

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Canucks: Public Bettors Love St. Louis

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Canucks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Vejmelka surrenders five goals on just 25 shots

Karel Vejmelka surrendered five goals on 25 shots in Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the Kraken. Vejmelka is stumbling to the finish line this season, having allowing 15 goals over his last three contests despite earning a win in that span. The 27-year-old also received no help Tuesday. Vejmelka dropped to 12-19-2 with a 3.40 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 36 appearances. Connor Ingram is likely to start Wednesday in Vancouver, while Vejmelka is lined up to face the Oilers in each of his last two starts (Friday and next Wednesday) should the Coyotes’ goalie rotation continue to close out the campaign.

Demko’s recovery progressing

Thatcher Demko’s (knee) workload is increasing daily, and he could return to action as soon as Saturday versus Edmonton, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports. Demko will miss a 13th straight game Wednesday against Arizona, but it’s looking increasingly likely that he’ll participate in a regular-season contest or two before the playoffs get underway. He’s gone 34-13-2 while posting a 2.47 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 49 appearances this campaign.

Coyotes vs. Canucks Betting Trends:

Canucks are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against Arizona

Coyotes are 14-56 SU in their last 70 games on the road

Canucks are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

Coyotes are 6-14 SU in their last 20 games when playing on the road against Vancouver

Coyotes vs. Canucks Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Coyotes’ last seven games overall, is 15-5 in their last 20 games played in the month of April and is 11-4 in their last 15 road games when played on a Wednesday. On the other side, the over has cashed in four out of the Canucks’ last five games overall and is 15-6 in their last 21 home games when played on a Wednesday.

Coyotes vs. Canucks Prediction: OVER 6.5