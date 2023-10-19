Coyotes vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

What’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Coyotes vs. Blues matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for tonight’s matchup from Enterprise Center.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

013 Arizona Coyotes (+106) at 014 St. Louis Blues (-128); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 19, 2023

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Blues Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Blues moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona Coyotes DFS SPIN

Karel Vejmelka stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to the Islanders. Vejmelka had an excellent night, limiting New York to just a power-play goal in the second period. However, the Coyotes’ offense could muster only 13 shots as Vejmelka was stuck with the loss. The 27-year-old netminder has gotten off to a strong start this season, going 1-1-0 while stopping 66 of 70 shots through his first two games after posting an 18-24-6 record with a .900 save percentage last year. Vejmelka will likely get another chance in goal Thursday when the Coyotes visit the Blues.

St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

Jordan Kyrou netted a goal in a 2-1 shootout win over Seattle on Saturday. Kyrou reached the 70-point milestone for the second straight campaign last season, finishing with 37 goals and 36 assists in 79 appearances. The 25-year-old will be leaned on heavily by the Blues again in 2023-24 as a member of St. Louis’ first line and top power-play unit.

Coyotes vs. Blues NHL Betting Trends

Arizona is 11-1 ATS in its last 12 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

The Coyotes are 16-3 ATS in their last 19 games when playing St. Louis

St. Louis is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home

The Blues are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games

Coyotes vs. Blues NHL Betting Prediction

Take St. Louis. I don’t know why oddsmakers and national pundits believe this Blues team is pure, hot garbage, but I’ll take the ridiculously-low moneyline odds anyway. Jordan Binnington has been filthy in the early going and the changes that St. Louis’ coaching staff implemented this offseason in efforts to fix the Blues’ defense look to be working. The Blues haven’t scored much in the early going, but that will change soon.

Coyotes vs. Blues NHL Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES -128