Coyotes vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With little to no value in the moneyline, what’s the smart bet for the total in Sunday’s Coyotes vs. Avalanche matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

029 Arizona Coyotes (+215) at 030 Colorado Avalanche (-265); o/u 6.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Avalanche: Bettors Hammering Colorado’s Moneyline

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Vejmelka will Start Tonight vs. Aves

Karel Vejmelka will guard the road cage Sunday against the Avalanche, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports. Vejmelka struggled in his last outing, allowing five goals on 26 shots before he was pulled in the third period in a loss to Carolina. With Connor Ingram (undisclosed) sidelined, Vejmelka will get a chance to bounce back against an Avalanche team that’s dropped five of their last six contests. The 27-year-old Vejmelka is 6-13-2 on the season with an .893 save percentage and 3.48 GAA.

Rantanen Generates Assist in Loss

Mikko Rantanen had an assist, four shots on net, two blocks and two penalty minutes over 26:25 of ice time in Thursday’s 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Rantanen fired a perfect pass to a streaking Bowen Byram to put Colorado on top in the first period. Unfortunately for the Avalanche, the Lightning responded with two quick strikes before the period was over. It was the first of two blown leads by Colorado, which lost for the fifth time on its concluded six-game road trip. Rantanen is up to 70 points through 55 games.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Betting Trends:

Coyotes are 0-8 SU in their last 8 games

Avalanche are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Coyotes are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games on the road

Avalanche are 20-5 SU in their last 25 games at home

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Coyotes’ last five road games and is a perfect five-for-five in their last five games played on a Sunday. On the other side, the over has cashed in 15 out of the Avalanche’s last 21 games this season, which includes a 4-1 mark over their last five games. Finally, the total has gone over in four out of Colorado’s last five games played in the month of February and in six out of the Avalanche’s last seven games when listed as a favorite.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Prediction: OVER 6.5