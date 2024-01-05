Clippers vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Friday night’s Clippers vs. Pelicans matchup features a pair of teams that have been hot over their last 10 games, respectively. With the Pelicans laying a point and the total sitting at 228.5, what’s the best bet tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Los Angeles Clippers (+1) at 568 New Orleans Pelicans (-1); o/u 228.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 5, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Clippers vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS Spin

Kawhi Leonard accounted for 30 points (9-of-16 FGs, 8-of-8 FTs), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks, and four 3-pointers in Wednesday’s 131-122 win over Phoenix, playing 40 minutes.

Leonard has scored 30 points or more in six of his last nine and two of his previous three games. He’s been an outstanding fantasy asset this season, appearing in 29 of the Clippers’ 33 games while providing top 10 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats. James Harden, who’s closing in on 1st-round value in both formats, has also been a valuable asset for fantasy managers. The Beard finished Wednesday’s win with 22 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, one block, and four 3-pointers in 36 minutes.

New Orleans Pelicans DFS Spin

Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 27 points (11-of-15 FGs), four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in a 117-106 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

Zion has dominated Rudy Gobert when he has matched up against his team throughout his career. In seven matchups, he is averaging 29.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 69.4% from the field. That includes scoring 13 points in 15 minutes in 2020, so the averages are higher when he has played more than 25 minutes. That dominance continued in Wednesday’s game, and he was able to provide elite value. There isn’t much that can be done to slow down Zion when he is on the floor, and as long as he is healthy, he will continue to provide excellent value, outside of 3-pointers, free throw percentage and turnovers.

Clippers vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games against LA Clippers.

New Orleans are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against LA Clippers.

LA Clippers are 1-11 ATS in their last 12 games against New Orleans.

LA Clippers are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games against New Orleans.

Clippers vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

Take New Orleans. The Clippers are just 4-17 against the spread in their last 21 games against the Pelicans, which includes a mark of 1-11 ATS in their last 12 games versus New Orleans. Los Angeles is also winless against the spread in its last seven road games versus the Pelicans and is 6-23 against the number in its last 29 games when playing on the road versus New Orleans.

On the other side, the Pelicans are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 home games and have cashed in five out of their last six games against a Pacific Division foe.

Clippers vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS -1