Capitals vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Capitals vs. Red Wings matchup will be the first game on Tuesday night’s ESPN NHL double header at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Capitals pull off the upset or is there a better bet in Detroit tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

013 Washington Capitals (+128) at 014 Detroit Red Wings (-154); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: ESPN

Capitals vs. Red Wings: Public Bettors Love Detroit

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Red Wings’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Lindgren falls in overtime vs. OTT

Charlie Lindgren allowed three goals on 21 shots in Sunday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators. In a low-shot contest, Lindgren allowed the only shot sent his way in overtime to end the game in Ottawa’s favor. After an exceptional month of March in which he had nine wins and only three losses, Lindgren has lost five straight starts. The Capitals still have a strong opportunity for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and Lindgren’s slump hasn’t cost him the starting job over Darcy Kuemper so far, though it remains to be seen which goalie gets the nod for a pivotal game against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Lyon starting Tuesday against Washington

Alex Lyon will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Washington, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. Lyon is coming off a 37-save performance in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Buffalo. He has a 20-17-4 record this campaign with a 2.98 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 41 games played. The struggling Capitals sit 28th in the league with 2.65 goals per contest this season.

Capitals vs. Red Wings Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Detroit’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Washington’s last 12 games when playing on the road against Detroit

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Washington’s last 12 games played on a Tuesday when on the road

Capitals vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

Take Washington. The Red Wings are just 5-13 in their last 18 games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division and are 2-6 in their last eight games played in April. On the other side, the Capitals are 14-6 in their last 20 games against Detroit and are 6-2 in their last eight games when playing the Red Wings on the road.

Capitals vs. Red Wings Prediction: Washington Capitals +128