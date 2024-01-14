Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Capitals vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Capitals vs. Rangers

    The Capitals vs. Rangers matchup will finish its home-in-home series on Sunday afternoon, when the two teams meet again at 1:00 p.m. ET. With the venue shifting from the Capital One Arena to Madison Square Garden, what’s the smart bet for today’s NHL Network matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    001 Washington Capitals (+190) at 002 New York Rangers (-235); o/u 6.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: NHL Network

    Capitals vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Hammering NY on the Moneyline

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Edmudson Dishes out Helper on Saturday

    Joel Edmundson tallied an assist while logging 10:58 of ice time during Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Rangers. Edmundson’s helper on T.J. Oshie’s game-winning goal snapped a nine-game scoring drought. The 30-year-old Edmundson has been getting regular ice time since his recovery from a hand injury sustained during the preseason, but with just two points and a minus-4 rating in 24 appearances, he isn’t much of a fantasy asset.

    Zibanejad Returns to Lineup on Saturday

    Mika Zibanejad (illness) was back in the Rangers’ lineup Saturday against the Capitals, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports. After missing Thursday’s game with an illness, Zibanejad will return to his top-line role Saturday when the Rangers take on Washington. The 30-year-old center has 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 39 games this season.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Washington’s last 6 games

    Washington is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games when playing NY Rangers

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Rangers’s last 6 games at home

    NY Rangers is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Washington

    Capitals vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The total has gone over in nine out of the Rangers’ last 12 games overall and is 5-1 in their last six home games. The over is also 6-2 in New York’s last eight conference games and cashed in eight out of the Rangers’ last 11 games when listed as the favorite. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Capitals’ last six conference games, is 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and is 5-2 in their last seven games played in January.

    Capitals vs. Rangers Prediction: OVER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com