Capitals vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Capitals vs. Rangers matchup will finish its home-in-home series on Sunday afternoon, when the two teams meet again at 1:00 p.m. ET. With the venue shifting from the Capital One Arena to Madison Square Garden, what’s the smart bet for today’s NHL Network matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

001 Washington Capitals (+190) at 002 New York Rangers (-235); o/u 6.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NHL Network

Capitals vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Hammering NY on the Moneyline

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Edmudson Dishes out Helper on Saturday

Joel Edmundson tallied an assist while logging 10:58 of ice time during Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Rangers. Edmundson’s helper on T.J. Oshie’s game-winning goal snapped a nine-game scoring drought. The 30-year-old Edmundson has been getting regular ice time since his recovery from a hand injury sustained during the preseason, but with just two points and a minus-4 rating in 24 appearances, he isn’t much of a fantasy asset.

Zibanejad Returns to Lineup on Saturday

Mika Zibanejad (illness) was back in the Rangers’ lineup Saturday against the Capitals, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports. After missing Thursday’s game with an illness, Zibanejad will return to his top-line role Saturday when the Rangers take on Washington. The 30-year-old center has 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 39 games this season.

Capitals vs. Rangers Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Washington’s last 6 games

Washington is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games when playing NY Rangers

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Rangers’s last 6 games at home

NY Rangers is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Washington

Capitals vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in nine out of the Rangers’ last 12 games overall and is 5-1 in their last six home games. The over is also 6-2 in New York’s last eight conference games and cashed in eight out of the Rangers’ last 11 games when listed as the favorite. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Capitals’ last six conference games, is 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and is 5-2 in their last seven games played in January.

Capitals vs. Rangers Prediction: OVER 6.5