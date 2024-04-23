Capitals vs. Rangers Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Capitals vs. Rangers matchup heads to Game 2 on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. With the Rangers already up 1-0 in the series and listed as a heavy home favorite, what’s the smart bet tonight from MSG?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

071 Washington Capitals (+200) at 072 New York Rangers (-275); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Capitals vs. Rangers Game 2: Public Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Lindgren struggles in net Game 1

Charlie Lindgren stopped 27 of 31 shots in Sunday’s Game 1 loss to the Rangers. It was a disappointing start to the postseason after Lindgren helped the Caps to a surprising last-minute playoff berth by posting a .941 save percentage or better in four of the season’s final five games. It might be a tough postseason for Lindgren and the bottom-seeded Caps. They were outshot 31 to 21 on Sunday.

Shesterkin allows single goal on 21 shots

Igor Shesterkin allowed a single goal on 21 Washington shots during Sunday’s 4-1 Game 1 win. The 2022 Vezina winner allowed just two goals on the last 61 shots he faced during the regular season. Shesterkin carried that momentum into Game 1, posting a .952 save percentage. While the Rangers haven’t made it to the Cup finals with Shesterkin in net, he’s been a strong playoff performer with a .929 save percentage and 14 wins through 29 career playoff games.

Capitals vs. Rangers Game 2 Betting Trends:

Rangers are 27-8 SU in their last 35 games

Capitals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against NY Rangers

Rangers are 18-5 SU in their last 23 games at home

Capitals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Capitals vs. Rangers Game 2 Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Capitals’ last seven games overall, has cashed in five out of their last seven games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 4-1 in their last five games versus the Rangers. On the other side, the under is 13-5 in the Rangers’ last 18 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games played at Madison Square Garden and is 5-2 in their last seven home games playing against Washington.

Capitals vs. Rangers Game 2 Prediction: UNDER 5.5