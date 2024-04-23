Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Capitals vs. Rangers Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Capitals vs. Rangers

    The Capitals vs. Rangers matchup heads to Game 2 on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. With the Rangers already up 1-0 in the series and listed as a heavy home favorite, what’s the smart bet tonight from MSG?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    071 Washington Capitals (+200) at 072 New York Rangers (-275); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: ESPN

    Capitals vs. Rangers Game 2: Public Bettors Love New York

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Lindgren struggles in net Game 1

    Charlie Lindgren stopped 27 of 31 shots in Sunday’s Game 1 loss to the Rangers. It was a disappointing start to the postseason after Lindgren helped the Caps to a surprising last-minute playoff berth by posting a .941 save percentage or better in four of the season’s final five games. It might be a tough postseason for Lindgren and the bottom-seeded Caps. They were outshot 31 to 21 on Sunday.

    Shesterkin allows single goal on 21 shots

    Igor Shesterkin allowed a single goal on 21 Washington shots during Sunday’s 4-1 Game 1 win. The 2022 Vezina winner allowed just two goals on the last 61 shots he faced during the regular season. Shesterkin carried that momentum into Game 1, posting a .952 save percentage. While the Rangers haven’t made it to the Cup finals with Shesterkin in net, he’s been a strong playoff performer with a .929 save percentage and 14 wins through 29 career playoff games.

    Rangers are 27-8 SU in their last 35 games

    Capitals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against NY Rangers

    Rangers are 18-5 SU in their last 23 games at home

    Capitals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Capitals vs. Rangers Game 2 Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Capitals’ last seven games overall, has cashed in five out of their last seven games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 4-1 in their last five games versus the Rangers. On the other side, the under is 13-5 in the Rangers’ last 18 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games played at Madison Square Garden and is 5-2 in their last seven home games playing against Washington.

    Capitals vs. Rangers Game 2 Prediction: UNDER 5.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com