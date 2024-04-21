Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Capitals vs. Rangers Game 1 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Capitals vs. Rangers Game 1

    With little to no value when it comes to the moneyline, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Capitals vs. Rangers Game 1 NHL playoffs matchup? The puck will drop at Madison Square Garden at 3:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    053 Washington Capitals (+188) at 054 New York Rangers (-230); o/u 5.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: ESPN

    Capitals vs. Rangers Game 1: Public Bettors Love New York

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Ovechkin scores in regular season finale

    Alex Ovechkin scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Philadelphia. Ovechkin opened the scoring late in the first period, deflecting a Dylan McIlrath shot past Samuel Ersson to put Washington ahead 1-0. It’s the 31st goal of the year for Ovechkin, who scored five times in his final eight games of the regular season. The 38-year-old winger will conclude his 19th NHL campaign with 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) across 79 games.

    Zibanejad notches shorthanded assist

    Mika Zibanejad notched a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday’s 4-0 win over the Senators. Zibanejad helped out on an Adam Fox tally in the second period. The assist extended Zibanejad’s point streak to six games (two goals, six helpers) to close out the regular season. He had 72 points in 81 appearances during the regular season, with his .89 points per game being his lowest pace in six years. Despite the down year, the 30-year-old center remains on the Rangers’ top line as well as a key contributor in all situations after posting a career-high six shorthanded points and topping 30 power-play points (31) for the second straight season.

    Capitals are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Rangers are 26-8 SU in their last 34 games

    Capitals are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against NY Rangers

    Rangers are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games at home

    Capitals vs. Rangers Game 1 Betting Prediction

    Take the under. These two teams met four times this season and only once did the score go over the total. In the first meeting on December 9, the Capitals blanked the Rangers 4-0 with the total sitting at 6 goals. The Rangers evened up the regular season series at one game apiece with a  5-1 victory at Madison Square Garden (which was the only time the over cashed in the season series between these two teams), but then the Caps won again in Washington 3-2 on January 13.

    In the most recent meeting between these two teams, the Capitals and Rangers combined for just three goals in New York’s 2-1 victory at MSG. Even with the total back down to 5.5 goals, the under is still the smart bet today in New York.

    Capitals vs. Rangers Game 1 Prediction: UNDER 5.5

