Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Capitals vs. Flames NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Capitals vs. Flames
    FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) follows through on a shot during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins in Washington, in this Sunday, May 23, 2021, file photo. Ovechkin re-signed with the Washington Capitals on the eve of free agency, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, inking a four-year deal worth $40 million.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

    Washington has owned the Capitals vs. Flames matchup in previous meetings between the two teams, who will meet at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night. That said, with the Capitals listed as an underdog, are they a poor bet to win tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    071 Washington Capitals (+116) at 072 Calgary Flames (-140); o/u 5.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 18, 2024

    Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

    TV: NHL Network

    Capitals vs. Flames: Public Bettors Backing Favorite

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Flames moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Huberdeau Supplies two assists in Win

    Jonathan Huberdeau notched two assists and blocked two shots in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Huberdeau set up Martin Pospisil’s goal in the second period and also fed Nazem Kadri for a power-play marker in the third. While he has not scored in 11 games, Huberdeau has nine helpers in that span. The winger is up to 43 points (12 on the power play), 111 shots on net, 52 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 66 outings. He’s bounced around the lineup at times this year, but he’s holding down a top-six role once again.

    Ovechkin Scores Game-Winning Saturday vs. Canucks

    Alex Ovechkin scored a goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Canucks. Ovechkin was relatively quiet in the contest — his goal was his only shot on net. That tally, off a feed from Connor McMichael, stood as the game-winning goal, Ovechkin’s third of the year. He’s up to 19 goals, 50 points, 220 shots on net, 122 hits and a minus-21 rating through 63 contests overall. While the season numbers aren’t great, the legendary winger has seven points over eight outings in March.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Calgary’s last 12 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Washington’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Washington’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Calgary

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Calgary’s last 6 games at home

    Capitals vs. Flames Betting Prediction

    Take Washington. The Capitals have owned the Flames, winning seven out of the previous 10 meetings between the two teams. That includes a 3-2 shootout win in Washington back in October of this season.  The Capitals are also 6-2 in their last eight games when playing on the road versus Calgary.

    Capitals vs. Flames Prediction: WASHINGTON CAPITALS +116

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com