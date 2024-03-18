Capitals vs. Flames NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Washington has owned the Capitals vs. Flames matchup in previous meetings between the two teams, who will meet at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night. That said, with the Capitals listed as an underdog, are they a poor bet to win tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

071 Washington Capitals (+116) at 072 Calgary Flames (-140); o/u 5.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 18, 2024

Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

TV: NHL Network

Capitals vs. Flames: Public Bettors Backing Favorite

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Flames moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Huberdeau Supplies two assists in Win

Jonathan Huberdeau notched two assists and blocked two shots in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Huberdeau set up Martin Pospisil’s goal in the second period and also fed Nazem Kadri for a power-play marker in the third. While he has not scored in 11 games, Huberdeau has nine helpers in that span. The winger is up to 43 points (12 on the power play), 111 shots on net, 52 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 66 outings. He’s bounced around the lineup at times this year, but he’s holding down a top-six role once again.

Ovechkin Scores Game-Winning Saturday vs. Canucks

Alex Ovechkin scored a goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Canucks. Ovechkin was relatively quiet in the contest — his goal was his only shot on net. That tally, off a feed from Connor McMichael, stood as the game-winning goal, Ovechkin’s third of the year. He’s up to 19 goals, 50 points, 220 shots on net, 122 hits and a minus-21 rating through 63 contests overall. While the season numbers aren’t great, the legendary winger has seven points over eight outings in March.

Capitals vs. Flames Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Calgary’s last 12 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Washington’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Washington’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Calgary

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Calgary’s last 6 games at home

Capitals vs. Flames Betting Prediction

Take Washington. The Capitals have owned the Flames, winning seven out of the previous 10 meetings between the two teams. That includes a 3-2 shootout win in Washington back in October of this season. The Capitals are also 6-2 in their last eight games when playing on the road versus Calgary.

Capitals vs. Flames Prediction: WASHINGTON CAPITALS +116