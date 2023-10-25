Capitals vs. Devils NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The lone game in the NHL on Wednesday night will feature the Capitals vs. the Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET. With New Jersey listed as heavy favorites and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

033 Washington Capitals (+215) at 034 New Jersey Devils (-265); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: TNT

Capitals vs. Devils Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Devils moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington Capitals DFS SPIN

Darcy Kuemper made 13 saves in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Tuesday. Kuemper needs to be better. There’s no other way to put it. The Caps have scored only six regulation goals in five games this season, but at least they mustered 36 shots on Joseph Woll in Toronto’s net. The Leafs didn’t have a lot of shots, but they sure made the most of the ones they got. Kuemper was beaten far side by Morgan Rielly on a first period power play. Then John Tavares redirected a puck past him early in the second, and William Nylander roofed a puck after wheeling past defender Nick Jensen just 48 seconds later. Auston Matthews sealed the Leafs scoring with a one-timer on a power play later that frame. With the team’s scoring struggles, Kuemper needs to perform at an elite level for the Caps to have a chance.

New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

Nico Hischier scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over the Canadiens. After a tough start to the season that saw him go without a point in his first four games, including an early exit from Friday’s contest against the Isles due to an upper-body injury, Hischier made his first goal count. The 24-year-old added four shots and a hit to his ledger while winning 13 of 19 faceoffs, and the latter skill should keep him firmly entrenched on New Jersey’s top power-play unit.

Capitals vs. Devils NHL Betting Trends

Washington is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against New Jersey

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Washington’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 5 games at home

Capitals vs. Devils NHL Betting Prediction

Take the over, which has cashed in 12 of the Devils’ last 13 games when listed as a favorite. The over is also 15-6 in New Jersey’s last 21 games dating back to last season, which includes cashing in five straight Devil games. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Capitals’ last 11 games on the road and 8-3 in their last 11 games when playing an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Capitals vs. Devils NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5