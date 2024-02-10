Capitals vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With little to no value in the moneyline, what’s the best play when it comes to the total for Saturday afternoon’s Capitals vs. Bruins matchup? The puck will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

061 Washington Capitals (+210) at 062 Boston Bruins (-260); o/u 5.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Capitals vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Hammering Boston

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Kuemper Strong in Loss to Panthers

Darcy Kuemper made 37 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday. He allowed three goals. Kuemper was the busier of Thursday’s two goaltenders — opponent Sergei Bobrovsky made just 20 saves. And Kuemper was the reason the game was as tight as it was. It was a strong performance, but a rare one for the struggling goalie. Kuemper has lost the starter’s gig, and since the December holiday break, he is 3-7-0 with one shutout and 35 goals allowed. He has allowed five goals in four of those losses. You may want to go with a different option in your blue paint until the Caps find their game again.

Pastrnak adds Two Helpers vs. Canucks

David Pastrnak notched two assists in Thursday’s 4-0 win over Vancouver. Pastrnak added a team-high six shots on net, two hits, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. Both of his helpers came inside the first minute of the second period as Boston put the game out of reach. The 27-year-old superstar has seven multi-point performances in the last 10 games, and he sits third in the NHL scoring race with 75 points in 51 games, as well as tied for third with Nikita Kucherov at 33 goals.

Capitals vs. Bruins Betting Trends:

The Capitals are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games

The Bruins are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games

The Capitals are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games against Boston

Boston are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games at home

Capitals vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 11-2 in the Capitals’ last 13 games played on a Saturday and is 5-1 in their last six road games played on a Saturday. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Bruins’ last six games, is 4-1 in their last five home contests and cashed in five out of Boston’s last six games when listed as a favorite.

Capitals vs. Bruins Prediction: UNDER 5.5