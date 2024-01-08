Canucks vs. Rangers Prediction: Is 6.5 too high to cash the over?

Is the 6.5-goal total sitting too high in Monday night’s Canucks vs. Rangers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or will these two teams combine for enough goals to cash the over for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

065 Vancouver Canucks (+118) at 066 New York Rangers (-142; o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 8, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Public Bettors Love Rangers on Monday Night

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Canucks’ Miller Continues on Career Pace

J.T. Miller had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 win over New Jersey on Saturday. Miller put in a rebound at 3:33 of the second period to make it 2-0, and extended the lead to 3-0 at 4:37 of the same frame when he converted a cross-ice pass from Elias Pettersson. Pettersson immediately clicked with Miller and Brock Boeser, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Miller is already on a career pace, with 53 points in 39 games, that has put him seventh overall in NHL scoring. If this reprised line stays together, his scoring may get another bump.

Rangers’ Panarin Remains Red Hot

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday. Panarin’s goal came off a slick faceoff win by Vincent Trocheck, who pushed the puck forward prior to slipping it to the Bread Man, who scored on a one-timer. Panarin is on a seven-game, 12-point streak that includes eight goals,. That has catapulted him into a tie with David Pastrnak for third in NHL scoring with 55 points.

Canucks vs. Rangers NHL Betting Trends

NY Rangers are 15-2 SU in their last 17 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division.

NY Rangers are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Vancouver’s last 12 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Vancouver’s last 13 games on the road.

Canucks vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in six out of Vancouver’s last eight games and is 7-2 in the Rangers’ last nine games overall. In the last five meetings between these two teams, the over is 4-1 and is 10-3 in Vancouver’s last 13 road games. The over has cashed in four out of the Rangers’ last five home games, is 10-4 in the Canucks’ last 14 non-conference games and is 5-1 in the Rangers’ last six games when listed as the favorite.

Canucks vs. Rangers NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5