    NHL Articles

    Canucks vs. Predators Game 6 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Canucks vs. Predators

    The Predators vs. Canucks series heads back to Nashville for Game 6 on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT. Will the two teams cash another under for bettors? Or is there a smarter play on the board tonight from Bridgestone Arena?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    005 Vancouver Canucks (+110) at 006 Nashville Predators (-132); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 3, 2024

    Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

    TV: TNT

    Canucks vs. Predators Game 6: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Vancouver

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Canucks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Hughes posts an assist on three shots

    Quinn Hughes posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Predators in Game 5. Hughes is up to five assists, eight shots on net and six blocked shots over five playoff contests. He set up Nikita Zadorov for the opening goal in the third period, though the Canucks couldn’t hold that narrow lead. Hughes’ play hasn’t been as consistent in the playoffs when compared to the regular season, but he’s still seeing a massive workload on the top pairing.

    Josi scores a power-play goal on three shots

    Roman Josi scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Canucks in Game 5. Josi has a goal, two assists, nine shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through five playoff contests. His tally Tuesday tied the game at 1-1. Josi’s offense has been a little limited during the playoffs compared to his 85-point regular season, but he should continue to play with urgency as the Predators look to stave off elimination two more times in the first round.

    The total has gone OVER in 17 of Vancouver’s last 24 games against Nashville

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Nashville’s last 7 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Vancouver’s last 10 games played on a Friday

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Nashville’s last 8 games played in May

    Canucks vs. Predators Game 6 Betting Prediction

    Take Vancouver. The Canucks are 7-2 in their last nine games against the Predators, are 7-3 in their last 10 road games and are 6-2 in their last eight games when playing at Bridgestone Arena. On the other side, the Predators are winless in their last six games played in the month of May and are 3-7 in their last 10 home games when playing on a Friday.

    Canucks vs. Predators Game 6 Prediction: VANCOUVER CANUCKS +110

