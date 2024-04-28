Canucks vs. Predators Game 4 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Canucks vs. Predators series continues from Nashville, TN on Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m. ET. With the Predators listed as home favorites, are they a decent bet to even the series tonight? Or will the Canucks take a commanding 3-1 series lead with another victory at Bridgestone Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

035 Vancouver Canucks (+102) at 036 Nashville Predators (-122); o/u 5.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: TBS

Canucks vs. Predators Game 4: Public Bettors Leaning with Nashville

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Predators’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Miller produces a goal and assist in Game 3 win

J.T. Miller produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, during Friday’s 2-1 win over the Predators in Game 3. The 31-year-old center opened the scoring midway through the first period by snapping a shot past Juuse Saros from above the faceoff circle, and Miller then helped set up Brock Boeser for the winner early in the second frame. Miller has a goal and three points through three postseason games, and he’ll try to keep rolling in Game 4 on Sunday as the Canucks try to take a 3-1 series lead.

Saros takes loss despite light workload

Juuse Saros permitted two goals on 12 shots in the 2-1 loss to the Canucks on Friday in Game 3. Nashville put up 30 shots to dominate possession in the attacking zone, but Saros ended up with the loss after the Canucks converted on two of three power-play opportunities. Saros didn’t carry over any momentum from his 17-save performance in Nashville’s 4-1 victory over Vancouver in Game 2 on Tuesday. Now faced with a 2-1 series deficit, Saros will look to shake off the most recent loss in time for a pivotal Game 4 matchup on Sunday.

Canucks vs. Predators Game 4 Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Vancouver’s last 22 games against Nashville

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Vancouver’s last 9 games when playing as the underdog

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Nashville’s last 10 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Nashville’s last 8 games played on a Sunday

Canucks vs. Predators Game 4 Betting Prediction

Take Nashville. I don’t trust Saros as far as I can throw him, but I do like Nashville in this series and thus, I believe the Preds will even this series with a win tonight. The Predators are 14-6 in their last 20 games when facing a Western Conference opponent, are 8-2 in their last 10 games against the Pacific Division and are 15-3 in their last 18 games when listed as a favorite.

Canucks vs. Predators Game 4 Prediction: NASHVILLE PREDATORS -122