Canucks vs. Predators Game 3 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Canucks vs. Predators series shifts to Nashville, TN for Game 3 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. With the series tied at one game apiece, which side will come away with a series lead after tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

019 Vancouver Canucks (-104) at 020 Nashville Predators (-115); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26, 2024

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: TBS

Canucks vs. Predators Game 3: Public Bettors Leaning with Nashville

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Predators’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Demko traveling to Nashville with Canucks

Thatcher Demko (knee) joined the Canucks for their trip to Nashville for Games 3 and 4 despite being labeled week-to-week, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports Thursday. Given Demko’s week-to-week timeline, his presence on the trip is likely more about being around the team and perhaps helping Casey DeSmith in an off-ice capacity than him potentially returning to action soon. Another update on Demko will likely surface once he’s upgraded to day-to-day.

Saros allows a goal on 18 shots in Game 2 win

Juuse Saros allowed a goal on 18 shots in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Canucks in Game 2. Saros was solid when called upon, but the Predators were also credited with 30 blocked shots to make his job easier. He’s allowed four goals on 38 shots over two playoff contests so far. Saros will likely continue to see most, if not all, of the starts during the postseason, and he’s likely to get more goal support while Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) is out of action for the Canucks. Game 3 is set for Friday in Nashville.

Canucks vs. Predators Game 3 Betting Trends:

Predators are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the favorite

Over/Under has gone OVER in 16 of Nashville’s last 21 games against Vancouver.

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Vancouver’s last 21 games against Nashville.

Canucks vs. Predators Game 3 Betting Prediction

Take Nashville. The Predators are 21-9 in their last 30 games overall, are 9-3 in their last 12 home games and are 15-6 in their last 21 games against an opponent from the Western Conference. On the other side, the Canucks are 3-8 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the Central Division and have dropped five out of their last seven games when playing as an underdog.

Canucks vs. Predators Game 3 Prediction: NASHVILLE PREDATORS -115