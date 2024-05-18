Close Menu
    Canucks vs. Oilers Game 6 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Canucks vs. Oilers

    The Canucks vs. Oilers series heads back to Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the number sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet when it comes to tonight’s over/under?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    025 Vancouver Canucks (+162) at 026 Edmonton Oilers (-196); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 18, 2024

    Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

    TV: ESPN

    Canucks vs. Oilers Game 6: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Edmonton

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Pettersson snags helper in Game 5’s win

    Elias Pettersson recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5. Pettersson was held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, and he nearly came up empty Thursday as well. The 25-year-old was able to contribute the secondary helper on J.T. Miller’s game-winning goal in the final minute of the contest. Pettersson has underwhelmed this postseason with a goal, four assists, 18 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-1 rating over 11 appearances. He shifted to the wing Thursday, and Elias Lindholm moved up to center the second line.

    Draisaitl logs an assist on two shots

    Leon Draisaitl logged an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 5. Draisaitl extended his point streak to 10 games, though this was just the second time in that span he’s been held to a single point. The 28-year-old has often looked like the Oilers’ best player in the postseason, racking up eight goals, 13 helpers, 41 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He’s earned 11 of his points with the man advantage and should continue to see significant ice time in all situations.

    Canucks are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against Edmonton

    Oilers are 30-10 SU in their last 40 games at home

    Canucks are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Edmonton

    Oilers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Vancouver

    Canucks vs. Oilers Game 6 Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The total has gone over in seven out of the Oilers’ last 10 games, is 5-1 in in the Oilers’ last six home games and is 7-3 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the Western Conference. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in their last 10 road games when they played on a Saturday.

    Canucks vs. Oilers Game 6 Prediction: OVER 6.5

