Canucks vs. Oilers Game 4 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Canucks vs. Oilers series continues on Tuesday night with Game 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET. With little to no value in the moneyline, what’s the smart bet when it comes to the 6.5-goal over/under?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

007 Vancouver Canucks (+168) at 008 Edmonton Oilers (-205); o/u 6.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: ESPN

Canucks vs. Oilers Game 4: Public Bettors Love Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Boeser goes off in Game 3 win

Brock Boeser scored twice on four shots, dished an assist, logged four hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3. Boeser set up Elias Lindholm’s power-play tally in the first period, then scored the next two goals to put the Canucks in control by the intermission. The 27-year-old Boeser has five points through three games in the second round, and he’s up to seven goals, four assists, 22 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through nine playoff outings. The Canucks’ offense hasn’t really fired on all cylinders yet, but Boeser has been reliable in the playoffs.

Draisaitl scores a power-play goal in loss

Leon Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 3. Draisaitl got the Oilers within a goal in the second period and helped out on Evan Bouchard’s tally in the third, but it wasn’t enough. The 28-year-old Draisaitl has multiple points in seven of eight playoff contests, with the lone exception being the Oilers’ 1-0 win over the Kings in Game 4 of the first round. He’s at seven goals, 11 helpers, 35 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating this postseason.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game 4 Betting Trends:

Canucks are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Oilers are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games against Vancouver

Canucks are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games on the road

Oilers are 29-10 SU in their last 39 games at home

Canucks vs. Oilers Game 4 Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Canucks’ last seven games against the Oilers, is 6-2 in their last eight games against an opponent from the Pacific Division and has cashed in four out of Vancouver’s last five games played in the month of May. On the other side the over is 9-2 in the Oilers’ last 11 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six home games and is 15-6 in Edmonton’s last 21 games when listed as a favorite.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game 4 Prediction: OVER 6.5