Canucks vs. Oilers Game 3 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Canucks vs. Oilers series shifts to Edmonton on Sunday night. With the Oilers listed as heavy favorites on the moneyline and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet tonight in Edmonton?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

059 Vancouver Canucks (+160) at 060 Edmonton Oilers (-194); o/u 6.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TBS

Canucks vs. Oilers Game 3: Public Bettors Favoring Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Pettersson scores power-play goal in loss

Elias Pettersson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2. Pettersson opened the scoring at 4:14 of the first period. The tally was his first since April 10, and he managed just four helpers and 13 shots on net over the 10 contests between goals. Pettersson is at four points, 13 shots on net and 16 hits through eight postseason appearances, which is not great production from a top-six center who posted 34 goals and 89 points in the regular season.

Nugent-Hopkins posts power-play assist in win

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 2. Nugent-Hopkins has eight helpers over his last five games, but he hasn’t scored a goal since the postseason opener. The 31-year-old centered the second line Friday with Leon Draisaitl moving up to the top line to play alongside Connor McDavid. Nugent-Hopkins has experience as a center, but it’s better for his overall game when he’s playing alongside McDavid or Draisaitl. Nugent-Hopkins is up to nine points, 10 shots on net, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating through seven playoff outings.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game 3 Betting Trends:

Canucks are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Edmonton

Oilers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Canucks are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Oilers are 29-9 SU in their last 38 games at home

Canucks vs. Oilers Game 3 Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Oilers’ last 11 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home games and has cashed in six out of Edmonton’s last seven conference games. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Canucks’ last seven games when facing an opponent from the Pacific Division.

Canucks vs. Oilers Game 3 Prediction: OVER 6.5