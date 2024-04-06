Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Canucks vs. Kings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Canucks vs. Kings

    Even though the number sits at just 5.5 goals, is the under still the best bet in Saturday night’s Canucks vs. Kings matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    049 Vancouver Canucks (+102) at 050 Los Angeles Kings (-122); o/u 5.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Canucks vs. Kings: Public Bettors Leaning Towards L.A.

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Kings’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Pettersson registers power-play assist

    Elias Pettersson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over the Coyotes. Pettersson entered Wednesday on a four-game point drought, his longest slump of the campaign. He broke out of the cold spell with a helper on Quinn Hughes’ second-period tally. An unsteady second half has put a damper on Pettersson’s season, which has seen him rack up 33 goals, 52 helpers, 30 power-play points, 195 shots on net, 116 hits, 62 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 76 appearances. When his offense is at the expected level, he’s a true multi-category force in fantasy.

    Kempe scores a goal on four shots

    Adrian Kempe scored a goal on four shots in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Sharks. Kempe scored on a breakaway at 10:55 of the first period. The 27-year-old has three goals and two assists during his active four-game point steak, and he’s earned four goals and nine helpers over his last nine outings. For the season, the top-line forward has 25 goals, a career-best 68 points, 231 shots on net, 107 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 71 appearances.

    Kings are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Vancouver

    Canucks are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

    Kings are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the favorite

    Canucks are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

    Canucks vs. Kings Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 11-3 in the Canucks’ last 14 games overall, is 10-1 in their last 11 games against the Kings and is 5-2 in their last seven road games. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Kings’ last five home games, is 12-5 in their last 17 games played on Saturday and is 8-3 in their last 11 home games when playing on a Saturday.

    Canucks vs. Kings Prediction: UNDER 5.5

