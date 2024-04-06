Canucks vs. Kings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the number sits at just 5.5 goals, is the under still the best bet in Saturday night’s Canucks vs. Kings matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

049 Vancouver Canucks (+102) at 050 Los Angeles Kings (-122); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Canucks vs. Kings: Public Bettors Leaning Towards L.A.

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Kings’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Pettersson registers power-play assist

Elias Pettersson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over the Coyotes. Pettersson entered Wednesday on a four-game point drought, his longest slump of the campaign. He broke out of the cold spell with a helper on Quinn Hughes’ second-period tally. An unsteady second half has put a damper on Pettersson’s season, which has seen him rack up 33 goals, 52 helpers, 30 power-play points, 195 shots on net, 116 hits, 62 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 76 appearances. When his offense is at the expected level, he’s a true multi-category force in fantasy.

Kempe scores a goal on four shots

Adrian Kempe scored a goal on four shots in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Sharks. Kempe scored on a breakaway at 10:55 of the first period. The 27-year-old has three goals and two assists during his active four-game point steak, and he’s earned four goals and nine helpers over his last nine outings. For the season, the top-line forward has 25 goals, a career-best 68 points, 231 shots on net, 107 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 71 appearances.

Canucks vs. Kings Betting Trends:

Kings are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Vancouver

Canucks are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Kings are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the favorite

Canucks are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Canucks vs. Kings Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 11-3 in the Canucks’ last 14 games overall, is 10-1 in their last 11 games against the Kings and is 5-2 in their last seven road games. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Kings’ last five home games, is 12-5 in their last 17 games played on Saturday and is 8-3 in their last 11 home games when playing on a Saturday.

Canucks vs. Kings Prediction: UNDER 5.5