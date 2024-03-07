Canucks vs. Golden Knights NHL Odds, Trends & Prediction

Despite Vegas’ struggles, will it cash on Thursday night when it hosts Vancouver in tonight’s Canucks vs. Golden Knights matchup? The puck will drop at 10:00 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

067 Vancouver Canucks (-105) at 068 Vegas Golden Knights (-114); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Canucks vs. Golden Knights: Public Bettors Leaning with Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hughes Crosses 60-Assist Mark

Quinn Hughes notched two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Kings. Hughes has seven helpers over his last eight games. The defenseman was in on both of the Canucks’ goals Tuesday. He’s fourth in the league with 61 assists and continues to lead all defenseman with 73 points. Hughes has added 153 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-33 rating through 64 appearances, with his all-around play putting him in line to be a Norris Trophy finalist this year.

Hanifin Heading to Vegas

Noah Hanifin was traded from the Flames to the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports. Per Darren Dreger of TSN, Daniil Miromanov will be going to Calgary as part of a three-team deal that will also involve salary retention to make the math work for Vegas. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports a first-round pick is also going to Calgary.

Hanifin represents an upgrade for the Golden Knights’ defense. He’s racked up 35 points, 123 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 61 contests with the Flames this season. Hanifin will likely slot into a top-four spot vacated by Alec Martinez (undisclosed), who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Per Dreger, the Golden Knights are also working on a contract extension for Hanifin, who is currently set for unrestricted free agency this summer.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of Vancouver’s last 10 games played on a Thursday when on the road

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Vegas’ last 11 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Vegas’ last 11 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Vegas’ last 6 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. The Golden Knights are still 40-17 in their last 57 home games despite dropping four out of their last five contests at T-Mobile Arena. They’re also 14-6 in their last 20 games played in the month of March, are 29-10 in their last 39 games played on a Thursday and are 21-5 in their last 26 games when playing at home on a Thursday. On the other side, the Canucks are just 2-5 in their last seven games against an Western Conference foe and are 1-5 in their last six road games when playing on a Thursday.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -114