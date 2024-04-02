Canucks vs. Golden Knights NHL Odds, Trends & Prediction

The total for Tuesday night’s Canucks vs. Golden Knights matchup sits at just 5.5 goals. Despite the low number is the under still the best bet tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

065 Vancouver Canucks (+118) at 066 Vegas Golden Knights (-142); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Canucks vs. Golden Knights: Public Bettors Backing Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Silovs earns first win vs. Ducks

Artus Silovs stopped 20 of 22 shots in Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Ducks. Silovs held Anaheim scoreless through the first two periods before allowing a pair of goals 1:11 apart early in the third, allowing the Ducks to tie the game. However, Dakota Joshua would score the game-winner late in the frame, giving the 23-year-old Silovs the win in his first start this season. Silovs was solid in 33 appearances with AHL Abbotsford this year, going 15-11-6 with a .907 save percentage and 2.74 GAA. He should continue to serve as Casey DeSmith’s backup in Vancouver until Thatcher Demko (knee) is able to return.

Hill remains unavailable for Golden Knights

Adin Hill (undisclosed) doesn’t have a timetable in place for his return to the lineup, according to SinBin Vegas. Hill hasn’t resumed skating with his teammates, so there was no update on his status Monday. He is poised to miss his fifth straight contest versus Vancouver on Tuesday. Hill has posted a record of 18-10-2 this season with a 2.62 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 32 appearances. Vegas will continue to lean on Logan Thompson for starts during Hill’s absence.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends:

Canucks are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Vegas

Golden Knights are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Canucks are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Golden Knights are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 10-2 in the Canucks’ last 12 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road games and has cashed in seven out of Vancouver’s last nine conference tilts. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Golden Knights’ last six games overall, is 14-4 in their last 18 games against a Western Conference foe and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Prediction: UNDER 5.5