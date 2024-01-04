Close Menu
    Canucks vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony Rome
    Canucks vs. Blues

    The moneyline odds for both teams in Thursday night’s Canucks vs. Blues matchup have shifted. With the Blues listed as a home dog and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s 8:00 p.m. ET meeting at Enterprise Center.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    011 Vancouver Canucks (-137) at 012 St. Louis Blues (+114); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 4, 2024

    Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Canucks vs. Blues Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Cancuks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Vancouver Canucks DFS SPIN

    J.T. Miller scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist, logged four hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Senators. Miller’s points came 55 seconds apart late in the first period as the Canucks stormed out to a 5-0 lead. The 30-year-old had gone eight games without a goal, his worst drought of the season, but he had eight assists in that span. He’s also had just one multi-game point drought all campaign. Miller is up to 16 tallies, 50 points (22 on the power play), 82 shots on net, 80 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 37 appearances.

    St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

    Robert Thomas scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh. It was Thomas’ 15th goal of the season — his previous best was 20 goals (2021-22). He’s known as a playmaker, but he’s showing off an impressive scoring touch this season. The 24-year-old has 15 goals and 39 points in 36 games played. Remarkably, just five of Thomas’ points have come on the power play. Last season, 22 of his 65 points came with the man advantage. More should come — he’s doing it the hard way right now.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Vancouver’s last 11 games on the road.

    Vancouver are 28-7 SU in their last 35 games when playing as the favorite.

    Canucks vs. Blues Betting Prediction

    Take Vancouver. The Canucks have won five out of their last seven games when playing the Blues at Enterprise Center. They’re also 7-3 in their last 11 games overall and are 18-7 in their last 25 conference games. Vancouver is also 7-3 in its last 10 games against a Central Division opponent and is 28-7 in its last 35 games when listed as the favorite. On the other side, the Blues have dropped five straight games in the month of January.

    Canucks vs. Blues NHL Prediction: VANCOUVER CANUCKS -137

