    NHL Articles

    Canucks vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Canucks vs. Avalanche

    With the way Vancouver collapsed defensively in Minnesota on Monday, is the over the safe bet in Tuesday night’s Canucks vs. Avalanche matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    063 Vancouver Canucks (+122) at 064 Colorado Avalanche (-146); o/u 6.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 20, 2024

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Canucks vs. Avalanche: Public Bettors Love Colorado

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 84% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Miller has Four-Point Effort in Loss

    J.T. Miller collected three goals and a helper in a 10-7 loss to Minnesota on Monday. Miller scored three goals on Filip Gustavsson — two on the power play and one at even strength — prior to the goalie being pulled for Marc-Andre Fleury to start the third period. Unfortunately for Miller and the Canucks, they could not hold the lead as Minnesota scored five consecutive goals in the first 5:12 of the final frame. The 30-year old center did his best to stop the bleeding when he provided a primary assist on a Nikita Zadorov goal to cut the deifict to two goals but they could not tie it up. Miller added two blocked shots, two PIM, four shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating in 19:18 TOI, showcasing his ability to provide a well-rounded performance for fantasy managers.

    MacKinnon Snaps Goal Drought in win vs. Arizona

    Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Coyotes. He added nine shots on net, two hits and two PIM over 23:33 of ice time. MacKinnon banged away after his first shot was stopped and eventually snuck the puck over the goal line. The tally snapped a five-game goal drought and tied the game at 3-3 midway through the second period. He later assisted on Devon Toews’ game-winner in the third. MacKinnon, who has recorded points in all 26 home games this season, moved past Bobby Orr for the second-longest home-point streak to start a season in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky owns the record at 40 games.

    Avalanche are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Avalanche are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games at home

    Canucks are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played on a Tuesday

    Avalanche are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games played in February

    Canucks vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The total has gone over in eight out of the Canucks’ last 11 conference games, in seven out of their last 10 games against an opponent from the Central Division and in 19 out of their last 25 games played in the month of February. On the other side, the over is 15-4 in the Avalanche’s last 19 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven home games and is 5-1 in their last six games played in the month of February.

    Canucks vs. Avalanche Prediction: OVER 6.5

