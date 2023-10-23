    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Canadiens vs. Sabres NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Sabres vs. Canadiens

    The Canadiens and Sabres will have all the focus in the NHL on Monday, as they’re the only matchup of the night. With Buffalo listed as a large home favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet for tonight’s Canadiens vs. Sabres matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    063 Montreal Canadiens (+152) at 064 Buffalo Sabres (-184); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, October 23, 2023

    KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

    TV: NHL Network

    Canadiens vs. Sabres Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Sabres moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Montreal Canadiens DFS SPIN

    Sean Monahan had a power-play goal and an even-strength assist over 18:13 of ice time in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win against the Capitals. Monahan recorded his second multi-point effort in three games. He was well positioned to redirect Nick Suzuki’s pass for Montreal’s first goal, then set up Brendan Gallagher’s first goal of the season. Monahan has two goals, two assists, nine shots on goal and four PIM while averaging 18:20 TOI (4:45 PPTOI) through four games.

    Buffalo Sabres DFS SPIN

    Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Islanders. The 35-goal man from last season put the Sabres up 1-0 late on the second period. Casey Mittelstadt forced a turnover along the wall, took the puck to the slot and dished to Skinner at the bottom of the right circle. It’s Skinner’s second of the season, and he has three points in his last three games. The 31-year-old has topped the 30-goal mark on six occasions during his career, and there’s nothing to suggest he won’t hit the same height again in 2023-24.

    Montreal is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games when playing on the road against Buffalo

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Montreal’s last 8 games

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Buffalo’s last 5 games

    Buffalo is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games at home

    Canadiens vs. Sabres NHL Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over has cashed in six out of Montreal’s last eight games overall and is 7-3 in the Habs’ last 10 games on the road. In Montreal’s last six games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference, the over is also 5-1.

    Canadiens vs. Sabres NHL Prediction: CANADIENS/SABRES OVER 6.5

