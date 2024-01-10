Canadiens vs. Flyers NHL Prediction: Will Montreal Stun Philly?

Even though Montreal is a massive underdog on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, will the dog come through for bettors in tonight’s Canadiens vs. Flyers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

021 Montreal Canadiens (+142) at 022 Philadelphia Flyers (-172); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Flyers: Public Bettors Love Philly on Wednesday Night

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Flyers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Canadiens Starting Primeau on Wednesday

Cayden Primeau will guard the road net Wednesday against the Flyers. Primeau made 26 saves on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to Carolina on Dec. 28 during his last appearance. In eight games this season, he has posted a 4-4-0 record with a 3.30 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Philadelphia sits 25th in the league this campaign with 2.85 goals per contest.

Hart Struggles in Loss to Penguins

Carter Hart allowed four goals on 39 shots in Monday’s 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh. The Penguins jumped out to a fast start, scoring twice on 17 first-period shots, putting Hart in an early hole that the Flyers couldn’t climb out of. The 25-year-old goaltender has just one win in his last four starts, allowing 13 goals on 128 shots in that span. Hart falls to 10-8-3 on the season with a .911 save percentage and 2.69 GAA on the campaign. The Flyers are back in action at home Wednesday against the Canadiens.

Canadiens vs. Flyers Betting Trends: Trends Clash in Wednesday’s Matchup

The over/under has gone OVER in 9 of Montreal’s last 11 games

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Montreal’s last 11 games this season

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games

Canadiens vs. Flyers Betting Prediction

Take Montreal. The Flyers have dropped five out of their last six games and are 2-5 in their last seven games when playing at home against Montreal. They’re also 14-38 in their last 52 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division and are just 2-6 in their last eight games played in January. On the other side, the Habs have won four out of their last five games when playing on the road against Philadelphia.

Canadiens vs. Flyers Prediction: MONTREAL CANADIENS +142