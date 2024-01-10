Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Canadiens vs. Flyers NHL Prediction: Will Montreal Stun Philly?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Canadiens vs. Flyers

    Even though Montreal is a massive underdog on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, will the dog come through for bettors in tonight’s Canadiens vs. Flyers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    021 Montreal Canadiens (+142) at 022 Philadelphia Flyers (-172); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

    Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Canadiens vs. Flyers: Public Bettors Love Philly on Wednesday Night

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Flyers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Canadiens Starting Primeau on Wednesday

    Cayden Primeau will guard the road net Wednesday against the Flyers. Primeau made 26 saves on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to Carolina on Dec. 28 during his last appearance. In eight games this season, he has posted a 4-4-0 record with a 3.30 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Philadelphia sits 25th in the league this campaign with 2.85 goals per contest.

    Hart Struggles in Loss to Penguins

    Carter Hart allowed four goals on 39 shots in Monday’s 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh. The Penguins jumped out to a fast start, scoring twice on 17 first-period shots, putting Hart in an early hole that the Flyers couldn’t climb out of. The 25-year-old goaltender has just one win in his last four starts, allowing 13 goals on 128 shots in that span. Hart falls to 10-8-3 on the season with a .911 save percentage and 2.69 GAA on the campaign. The Flyers are back in action at home Wednesday against the Canadiens.

    The over/under has gone OVER in 9 of Montreal’s last 11 games

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Montreal’s last 11 games this season

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games

    Canadiens vs. Flyers Betting Prediction

    Take Montreal. The Flyers have dropped five out of their last six games and are 2-5 in their last seven games when playing at home against Montreal. They’re also 14-38 in their last 52 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division and are just 2-6 in their last eight games played in January. On the other side, the Habs have won four out of their last five games when playing on the road against Philadelphia.

    Canadiens vs. Flyers Prediction: MONTREAL CANADIENS +142

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com