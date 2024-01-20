Close Menu
    Canadiens vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Canadiens vs. Bruins

    The total in Saturday night’s Canadiens vs. Bruins matchup hit the board at 6 but has been bet down to 5.5. Is the under the smart bet tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or will these two teams combine for enough goals to cash the over at TD Garden?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    011 Montreal Canadiens (+230) at 012 Boston Bruins (-285); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: NHL Network

    Canadiens vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Love Boston

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Primeau Stumbles against Senators

    Cayden Primeau turned aside 31 of 36 shots in Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the Senators. Ottawa’s final goal was scored into an empty net. Primeau never got comfortable in his crease, falling behind 2-0 before the 12-minute mark of the first period on shots by Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle from nearly the same spot that beat him blocker side. Primeau hasn’t picked up a win in nearly a month and remains the No. 3 netminder for Montreal, and through 10 appearances this season he carries a mediocre 3.32 GAA and .900 save percentage.

    DeBrusk Scores Two Goals, Including Game-Winner

    Jake DeBrusk scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday’s 5-2 win over the Avalanche. He tipped home a Parker Wotherspoon point shot late in the first period to give Boston a 3-1 lead, then DeBrusk set up David Pastrnak for an insurance tally in the third. DeBrusk remains streaky, but over the last 12 games he still has six goals and 11 points while skating in a top-six role.

    Montreal are 4-19 SU in their last 23 games against Boston

    Boston are 95-38 SU in their last 133 games

    Montreal are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Boston are 19-4 SU in their last 23 games against Montreal

    Canadiens vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The under has cashed in eight of Montreal’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Boston. That said, the over is 8-3 in the Bruins’ last 11 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six home games and are 7-3 in their last 10 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division. The total has also gone over in six out of Boston’s last eight games played in January and is 5-2 in their last seven games when listed as the favorite.

    Canadiens vs. Bruins Prediction: OVER 5.5

