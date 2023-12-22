Canadiens vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the home team listed as the favorite and the total sitting at 6.5 goals (up from its opening number of 6), what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Canadiens vs. Blackhawks matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

079 Montreal Canadiens (-102) at 080 Chicago Blackhawks (-118); o/u 6.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 22, 2023

United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Montreal Canadiens DFS SPIN

Cole Caufield had a power-play assist and one hit over 20:46 of ice time in Monday’s 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg. The Canadiens began their traditional holiday road trip in style when Caufield and Nick Suzuki combined to set up Justin Barron’s winner in OT. It was the second straight game with a point for Caufield, who snapped a seven-game goal drought in Saturday’s win over the Islanders.

Chicago Blackhawks DFS SPIN

Connor Bedard notched two assists, six shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Avalanche. Bedard helped out on both of the Blackhawks’ first-period tallies. He also made a pass as part of the build-up to the game-winning goal in the third, but it was three touches before the tally, so he did not receive a point on the play. The 18-year-old has three two-assist efforts as well as one goal over his last five outings. For the year, the rookie sensation has 28 points, 100 shots, 10 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 31 appearances, living up to the hype as the No. 1 overall pick this year.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Trends

Montreal is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

Montreal is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Chicago

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chicago’s last 5 games when playing Montreal

Chicago is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games at home

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Betting Prediction

Take the under, which is a perfect 10-for-10 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The total has also gone under in 16 of Montreal’s last 22 games against Chicago, which includes a 4-1 mark the last five meetings between these two teams at United Center. The total has also gone under in five out of the Canadiens’ last seven games against a Western Conference foe.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5