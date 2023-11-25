    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Bruins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Bruins vs. Rangers

    With the road team listed as slight favorites and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart bet in Saturday’s Bruins vs. Rangers matchup? The puck will drop from Madison Square Garden on the NHL Network at 1:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    073 Boston Bruins (-118) at 074 New York Rangers (-102); o/u 5.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: NHL Network

    Bruins vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

    Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 of 28 shots in Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Red Wings. Detroit’s final goal was scored into an empty net. Two of the goals against Swayman were scored on power plays, while a third came on an Alex DeBrincat breakaway from the blue line on an uncharacteristically bad day for the Boston defense. It’s the first regulation loss of the season for the 25-year-old netminder, who sports a 7-1-2 record with a 2.28 GAA and .927 save percentage.

    New York Rangers DFS SPIN

    Igor Shesterkin turned aside 36 shots in Friday’s 3-1 win over Philadelphia. Sean Couturier spoiled his shutout bid late in the second period, but otherwise Shesterkin was in peak form as he protected a 2-0 lead New York had grabbed inside the first two minutes of the game. He was especially sharp in the final frame, as the Flyers out-shot the Rangers 14-3. Shesterkin improved his record to 8-3-0 on the season to go along with a 2.45 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

    Boston is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing NY Rangers

    Boston is 17-4 SU in its last 21 games on the road

    NY Rangers is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

    NY Rangers is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

    Bruins vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

    Take Boston. The Bruins have beaten the Rangers in 13 of the last 18 meetings between these two teams, which includes a 4-1 mark in their last five matchups with New York. The Bruins are also 17-4 in their last 21 road games, which includes a 7-3 mark over their last 10 games away from TD Garden.

    Bruins vs. Rangers NHL Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -118

