Bruins vs. Predators NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The total for Tuesday night’s Bruins vs. Predators matchup from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN currently sits at 5.5 goals. Despite the low number, is the under still the smart bet tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

059 Boston Bruins (-110) at 060 Nashville Predators (-110); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+/NESN

Bruins vs. Predators: Bettors Leaning with Boston

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Swayman wins in shootout vs. Caps

Jeremy Swayman stopped 18 of 20 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Swayman faced very few shots in the contest but had to be sharp in overtime as he kicked aside all four sent his way. The Bruins ended up victorious in the shootout, and Swayman concluded the night with a .900 save percentage. The 25-year-old netminder continues to alternate games with Linus Ullmark, so fantasy managers will need to adjust their rosters accordingly.

Lankinen solid but not good enough

Kevin Lankinen made 35 saves Saturday in a 7-4 loss to Colorado. He allowed six goals. The Preds came out hard and fast, and the Avs did not. The squad forced Avs starter Alexandar Georgiev out of the game just 57 seconds into the second, and Lankinen looked incredibly confident. However, the Avs then scored the final five goals of the game. Lankinen is usually solid but doesn’t get a lot of playing time behind Juuse Saros, who dominates the crease. That said, Lankinen may get another game or two before the end of the season to allow Nashville to rest Saros for Cup action.

Bruins vs. Predators Betting Trends:

Predators are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games

Bruins are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Nashville

Predators are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games at home

Bruins are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Bruins vs. Predators Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Bruins’ last five games versus Nashville, is 5-1 in their last six road games and is 5-2 in their last seven road games when playing the Predators. On the other side, the under is 9-2 against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 16-6 in their last 22 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

Bruins vs. Predators Prediction: UNDER 5.5