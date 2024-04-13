Bruins vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Bruins vs. Penguins matchup will wrap up Saturday’s triple-header on ABC/ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET. With Boston listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet tonight at PPG Paints Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

017 Boston Bruins (-126) at 018 Pittsburgh Penguins (+105); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 13, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Bruins vs. Penguins: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Penguins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Swayman stops 22 shots in loss vs. Canes

Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 shots in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes. The 25-year-old netminder held Carolina off the board in the first period, but things began to unravel for Boston after Andrei Svechnikov scored a Michigan goal midway through the second frame. Swayman is stumbling to the finish line on the regular season — he’s given up at least three goals in five of his last seven starts, going 4-3-0 with a 3.12 GAA and .874 save percentage over that stretch.

Crosby scores a goal, adds assist

Sidney Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday’s 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings. His final point of the night was huge, both for Crosby and for the Penguins, as he fed the puck to Erik Karlsson for the OT winner. The assist was the 1,000th of Crosby’s career, 14th on the NHL’s all-time list, and he’s having an incredible finish to the regular season as Pittsburgh pushes for a playoff spot, piling up eight goals and 20 points over the last 10 games.

Bruins vs. Penguins Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Boston’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 9 of Boston’s last 12 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games at home

Bruins vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 6-2 in their last eight road contests and are 10-4 in their last 14 conference matchups. On the other side, the Penguins are just 2-5 in their last seven games versus the Bruins and for whatever reason, are just 3-11 in their last 14 games played on a Saturday. That includes a mark of 1-5 in their last six games played on this day.

Bruins vs. Penguins Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -126