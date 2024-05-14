Bruins vs. Panthers Game 5 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

Will the Bruins vs. Panthers series conclude on Tuesday night with a Florida victory? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight from Sunrise, FL.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

005 Boston Bruins (+172) at 006 Florida Panthers (-210); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Bruins vs. Panthers Game 5: Public Bettors Supporting Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Marchand considered day-to-day

Brad Marchand (upper body) is still considered day-to-day ahead of Game 5 versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports. Marchand skated Monday morning and will travel with the team to Florida. He sat out Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 4 after being injured during Friday’s 6-2 defeat in Game 3 of Boston’s second-round series. It’s currently unclear if Marchand will be available for Tuesday’s must-win contest. He has racked up three goals and 10 points in 10 outings this postseason.

Three straight wins for Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky made 16 saves on 18 shots in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Boston in Game 4. It was another light workload for the Russian netminder — this was the third consecutive matchup that Boston has failed to top 18 shots on goal, and also the third straight game in which Bobrovsky allowed two or fewer goals. Bobrovsky was beaten twice in the first period but kept the door shut over the final 40 minutes of the contest. Overall this postseason, Bobrovsky is 7-2 with a 2.55 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Bob and the Panthers will attempt to eliminate the Bruins in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game 5 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Boston’s last 20 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Florida’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Boston’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Florida

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Florida’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Bruins vs. Panthers Game 5 Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 11-2 in their last 13 games overall, are 16-6 in their last 22 home games and are 51-20 in their last 71 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference. On the other side, the Bruins are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall and have dropped five out of their last seven games against an Atlantic Division opponent.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game 5 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -210