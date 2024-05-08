Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Bruins vs. Panthers Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Bruins vs. Panthers

    The Bruins vs. Panthers series continues from Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday night when the two teams play Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will Boston pull off another upset? Or is Florida a safe bet to even the series?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    033 Boston Bruins (+138) at 034 Florida Panthers (-166); o/u 5.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 5, 2024

    Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

    TV: ESPN

    Bruins vs. Panthers Game 2: Public Bettors Supporting Florida

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Swayman slated to start Game 2

    Jeremey Swayman was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, putting him on track to guard the road goal in Wednesday’s Game 2 versus Florida. Swayman was exceptional in Monday’s Game 1, turning aside 38 of 39 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 win. As long as the 25-year-old netminder continues to play at this level, it seems unlikely coach Jim Montgomery will go back to the rotation between Swayman and Linus Ullmark he utilized to open the Bruins’ first-round series versus Toronto.

    Bobrovsky set to start Game 2 for Panthers

    Sergei Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease during Wednesday’s Game 2 versus Boston, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports. Bobrovsky struggled in Monday’s Game 1 against the Bruins, surrendering four goals on only 28 shots en route to a 5-1 defeat. The 35-year-old netminder will attempt to bounce back and help the Panthers even up the series at one game apiece before heading to Beantown for Game 3 on Friday.

    The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Boston’s last 17 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Florida’s last 7 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Boston’s last 14 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Florida’s last 10 games at home

    Bruins vs. Panthers Game 2 Betting Prediction

    Take Boston. The Bruins are 8-3 in their last 11 road games, is 16-6 in their last 22 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division and is 9-3 in their last 12 road games when playing on a Wednesday. On the other side, the Panthers have dropped five straight games against the Bruins and are just 1-5 in their last six home games versus Boston.

    Bruins vs. Panthers Game 2 Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS +136

