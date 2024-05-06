Bruins vs. Panthers Game 1 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Bruins vs. Panthers series starts on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET from Sunrise, FL. Will the Panthers cash as a moneyline favorite? Or is there more value elsewhere on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

033 Boston Bruins (+138) at 034 Florida Panthers (-166); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 5, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ESPN

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Pastrnak scores game-winning goal

David Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7. Pastrnak dumped the puck back to Hampus Lindholm at the Bruins’ blue line and then took off to the races. Lindholm’s dump-in banked off the boards perfectly to Pastrnak, who deked around Ilya Samsonov and tucked in the series-clinching goal 1:54 into overtime. The 27-year-old Pastrnak was called out by head coach Jim Montgomery to step up after going without a point in Games 5 and 6. Pastrnak made good on that challenge in a pivotal moment. He has five points, 23 shots on net, 19 hits and eight PIM over seven contests this postseason.

Bennett won’t play Monday in Game 1

Sam Bennett (upper body) won’t play Monday in Game 1 versus the Bruins, though he’s labeled as day-to-day, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers’ official site. Bennett missed the final three games of Florida’s opening-round series against the Lightning. While he’ll miss the opening game of the second round, coach Paul Maurice said Bennett was “better than I hoped” following Sunday’s morning skate. Bennett has a goal and an assist so far in the playoffs after tallying 20 goals and 41 points in the regular season.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game 1 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Boston’s last 16 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Florida’s last 11 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Boston’s last 13 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Florida’s last 7 games when playing at home against Boston

Bruins vs. Panthers Game 1 Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 6-2 in their last eight road games and are 15-6 in their last 21 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division. On the other side, the Panthers have dropped four out of their last five games against the Bruins and are 1-4 in their last five home games when facing Boston.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game 1 Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS +138