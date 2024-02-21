Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Bruins vs. Oilers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Bruins vs. Oilers

    The Bruins vs. Oilers matchup will be the second on Wednesday night’s NHL double header on TNT. Will the Oilers cash as a home favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight?  

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    075 Boston Bruins (+125) at 076 Edmonton Oilers (-150); o/u 6.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

    Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

    TV: TNT

    Bruins vs. Oilers: Public Bettors Love Edmonton

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Brazeau Scores in NHL Debut

    Justin Brazeau scored a goal on a team-leading five shots in Monday’s 4-3 shootout victory over the Stars. Brazeau was certainly noticeable in his NHL debut, leading the Bruins with five shots, including a wrister from the slot that beat Jake Oettinger to tie the game 2-2 early in the second period. The 26-year-old Brazeau could offer some scoring upside on Boston’s fourth line after he posted 18 goals and 37 points in 49 games at AHL Providence this year.

    McDavid’s Point Streak Reaches Four Games

    Connor McDavid posted two assists and a plus-1 rating in Monday’s 6-3 drubbing of the Coyotes. McDavid hasn’t scored in six games, his longest goal drought since he went eight games without a goal from Oct. 19 to Nov. 11. He’s still producing like an MVP candidate. During his goal current drought, the Edmonton captain has posted 15 assists and a plus-7 rating.

    Bruins are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Oilers are 20-3 SU in their last 23 games

    Oilers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Boston

    Bruins are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Edmonton

    Bruins vs. Oilers Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has fallen under in eight out of the Bruins’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 games against the Oilers and are 8-3 in their last 11 road games versus Edmonton. On the other side, the under is 12-5 in their last 17 games this season, is 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division and is 12-4 in their last 16 games when listed as a favorite.

    Bruins vs. Oilers Prediction: UNDER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com