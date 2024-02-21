Bruins vs. Oilers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Bruins vs. Oilers matchup will be the second on Wednesday night’s NHL double header on TNT. Will the Oilers cash as a home favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

075 Boston Bruins (+125) at 076 Edmonton Oilers (-150); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TNT

Bruins vs. Oilers: Public Bettors Love Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Brazeau Scores in NHL Debut

Justin Brazeau scored a goal on a team-leading five shots in Monday’s 4-3 shootout victory over the Stars. Brazeau was certainly noticeable in his NHL debut, leading the Bruins with five shots, including a wrister from the slot that beat Jake Oettinger to tie the game 2-2 early in the second period. The 26-year-old Brazeau could offer some scoring upside on Boston’s fourth line after he posted 18 goals and 37 points in 49 games at AHL Providence this year.

McDavid’s Point Streak Reaches Four Games

Connor McDavid posted two assists and a plus-1 rating in Monday’s 6-3 drubbing of the Coyotes. McDavid hasn’t scored in six games, his longest goal drought since he went eight games without a goal from Oct. 19 to Nov. 11. He’s still producing like an MVP candidate. During his goal current drought, the Edmonton captain has posted 15 assists and a plus-7 rating.

Bruins vs. Oilers Betting Trends:

Bruins are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Oilers are 20-3 SU in their last 23 games

Oilers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Boston

Bruins are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Edmonton

Bruins vs. Oilers Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has fallen under in eight out of the Bruins’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 games against the Oilers and are 8-3 in their last 11 road games versus Edmonton. On the other side, the under is 12-5 in their last 17 games this season, is 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division and is 12-4 in their last 16 games when listed as a favorite.

Bruins vs. Oilers Prediction: UNDER 6.5