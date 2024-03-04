Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

    Will Toronto handle struggling Boston another loss when the two teams meet at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday night? Or is there a stronger bet in tonight’s Bruins vs. Maple Leafs matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    015 Boston Bruins (+110) at 016 Toronto Maple Leafs (-132); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 4, 2024

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Love Toronto

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Ullmark Allows Five Goals

    Linus Ullmark stopped 21 of 26 shots in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Islanders. Ullmark surrendered three goals on 15 shots in the first period, including the opening tally on the Islanders’ second shot of the game. Kyle Palmieri scored all three times for a natural hat trick, and the game was out of hand for the Bruins halfway through the second frame. The 2023 Vezina Trophy winner has not won a game since Feb. 8 and has only 16 total victories this season. He has been rotating starts with Jeremy Swayman for most of the campaign, but that could change if the former continues to struggle.

    Samsonov Gets win After Slow Start

    Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers on Saturday. Samsonov was outplayed by Igor Shesterkin in the first half of the game but got better as the contest progressed. He was good and lucky once the matchup got past regulation, stopping five shots in overtime and getting help from his post in the shootout. Still, with Joseph Woll back on the roster, Samsonov has a bit of additional pressure on him to perform. He has gone 10-2-0 his past 12 starts, which will allow the Maple Leafs to ease Woll back into action.

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of Toronto’s last 12 games

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Boston’s last 8 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of Boston’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Toronto

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games at home

    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

    Take Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 10-2 in their last 12 games overall, are 6-1 in their last seven home games and have won seven out of their last eight games when they’re listed as the favorite. On the other side, the Bruins are just 3-8 in their last 11 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five road games and have dropped four out of their last five road games when playing on a Monday.

    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS -132

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com