Bruins vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will Toronto handle struggling Boston another loss when the two teams meet at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday night? Or is there a stronger bet in tonight’s Bruins vs. Maple Leafs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

015 Boston Bruins (+110) at 016 Toronto Maple Leafs (-132); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 4, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Love Toronto

Ullmark Allows Five Goals

Linus Ullmark stopped 21 of 26 shots in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Islanders. Ullmark surrendered three goals on 15 shots in the first period, including the opening tally on the Islanders’ second shot of the game. Kyle Palmieri scored all three times for a natural hat trick, and the game was out of hand for the Bruins halfway through the second frame. The 2023 Vezina Trophy winner has not won a game since Feb. 8 and has only 16 total victories this season. He has been rotating starts with Jeremy Swayman for most of the campaign, but that could change if the former continues to struggle.

Samsonov Gets win After Slow Start

Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers on Saturday. Samsonov was outplayed by Igor Shesterkin in the first half of the game but got better as the contest progressed. He was good and lucky once the matchup got past regulation, stopping five shots in overtime and getting help from his post in the shootout. Still, with Joseph Woll back on the roster, Samsonov has a bit of additional pressure on him to perform. He has gone 10-2-0 his past 12 starts, which will allow the Maple Leafs to ease Woll back into action.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of Toronto’s last 12 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Boston’s last 8 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of Boston’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Toronto

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games at home

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 10-2 in their last 12 games overall, are 6-1 in their last seven home games and have won seven out of their last eight games when they’re listed as the favorite. On the other side, the Bruins are just 3-8 in their last 11 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five road games and have dropped four out of their last five road games when playing on a Monday.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS -132