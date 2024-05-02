Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 6 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Bruins vs. Maple Leafs series will continue on Thursday night when the venue shifts back to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. Will the Maple Leafs even the series at three games apiece and force a Game 7? Or are the Bruins the better bet as a slight underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

065 Boston Bruins (-104) at 066 Toronto Maple Leafs (-115); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 2, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: TBS/NESN

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 6: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Toronto

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Maple Leafs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Swayman stops 31 shots in OT loss

Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots Tuesday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the Bruins’ first-round series. Making his third straight start for Boston, Swayman played well but didn’t get a lot of help from his teammates at either end of the ice. The 25-year-old netminder has a stellar 1.49 GAA and .952 save percentage in his four playoff starts so far, but it’s not clear if coach Jim Montgomery will turn back to Linus Ullmark for Game 6 on Thursday.

Woll makes 27 stops to save Maple Leafs season

Joseph Woll made 27 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 5 of the Maple Leafs’ first-round series. Facing elimination, the Leafs turned to Woll in net with Ilya Samsonov having looked a bit shaky in the first four games of the series, and the 25-year-old netminder was brilliant after getting beaten by Trent Frederic midway through the first period. It was Woll’s first win since April 9, but he’ll likely remain between the pipes when the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Thursday.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 6 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Boston’s last 14 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Boston’s last 12 games on the road

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games against Boston

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Toronto’s last 6 games played in May

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 6 Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 6-1 in their last seven road games, are 15-6 in their last 21 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division and are 29-11 in their last 40 games played on a Thursday. On the other side, the Maple Leafs are just 2-7 in their last nine games overall, are 2-10 in their last 12 games against the Bruins and are winless in their last five home games when facing Boston.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 6 Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -104