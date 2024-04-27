Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 4 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Bruins vs. Maple Leafs series heads to a Game 4 on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the Maple Leafs listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart play tonight at Scotiabank Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

029 Boston Bruins (+100) at 030 Toronto Maple Leafs (-120); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

TV: TBS/NESN

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game4: Public Bettors Backing Toronto

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Maple Leafs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Marchand scores two goals in Game 3 win

Brad Marchand scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added a power-play assist Wednesday in a 4-2 victory over the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Bruins’ first-round series. The supreme agitator was at his frustrating best, adding six shots on net, two hits, one blocked shot, and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. While Wednesday’s tallies were his first of the playoffs, Marchand has erupted for six points in three games as the Bruins have taken a 2-1 lead in the series. He’ll look to stay hot Saturday in Game 4.

Samsonov falls to Boston in Game 3

Illya Samsonov stopped 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Bruins. Boston’s final goal of Game 3 getting scored into an empty net. Jeremy Swayman and Samsonov were both perfect in the first period. They still had a 1-1 goaltending duel going headed into the second intermission. The Bruins pulled away after Jake DeBrusk notched a power-play tally just 67 seconds into the final frame. Samsonov has given up nine goals on 86 shots through the first three games of the playoffs, and with Toronto down 2-1 in the series, he might need to come up big in Game 4 on Saturday to keep his team in the series.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 4 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Boston’s last 12 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Toronto’s last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Toronto’s last 8 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 4 Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 8-3 in their last 11 road games, are 13-4 in their last 17 games against an Atlantic Division rival and are 47-15 in their last 62 games played on a Saturday. On the other side, the Maple Leafs are 1-6 in their last seven games overall, are 2-9 in their last 11 games played against Boston and are 1-4 in their last five home games versus the Bruins.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 4 Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS +100