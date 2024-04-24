Close Menu
    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 3 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 02: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    The Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Eastern Conference first-round series is tied at one game apiece. With the series now shifting to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON for Game 3, what’s the best play for bettors tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    001 Boston Bruins (-104) at 002 Toronto Maple Leafs (-115); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

    TV: ESPN/NESN

    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 3: Public Bettors Backing Boston

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Maple Leafs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Pastrnak scores in Game 2 loss

    David Pastrnak scored a goal on three shots in Monday’s 3-2 loss to Toronto. Pastrnak put Boston ahead 2-1 with eight seconds remaining in the first period, one-timing a Pavel Zacha feed from the slot. It’s the first goal and the second point for Pastrnak in the playoffs after he tallied 47 goals and 110 points in the regular season.

    Tavares scores goal in Monday’s win

    John Tavares scored a goal on two shots in Monday’s 3-2 victory over the Bruins. Tavares tied the game 2-2 on the man advantage late in the second period, beating Linus Ullmark with a turnaround wrister for his first goal of the playoffs. The 33-year-old Tavares finished the regular season with at least one goal in each of his final four contests. He tallied 29 goals and 65 points across 80 outings this year.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Boston’s last 11 games

    Maple Leafs are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

    Bruins are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Maple Leafs are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 3 Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 7-3 in the Bruins’ last 10 games when playing on the road versus Toronto and is 6-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last seven games overall. The over is also 6-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last seven games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 4-1 in their last five games against an Atlantic Division opponent.

    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 3 Prediction: OVER 5.5

