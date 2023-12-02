Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

    Will Boston’s success against Toronto continue in Saturday night’s Bruins vs. Maple Leafs matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON tonight.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    009 Boston Bruins (-104) at 010 Toronto Maple Leafs (-115); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 2, 2023

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    TV: NHL Network

    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

    Brad Marchand recorded four shots on goal in Thursday’s 3-0 win over the Sharks. Marchand has been in a bit of a slump the past eight games considering he’s one of the Bruins star players. The six-time All-Star hasn’t scored a goal since Nov. 11 and has only recorded four assists in this span. He has 23 shots on goal and three power-play assists, so look for the veteran to get back in the goal column very soon.

    Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

    Austin Matthews delivered two assists Thursday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken. The points were his first in four games. And he has put up points in just two of his last eight contests. Coach Sheldon Keefe recently split Matthews and Mitchell Marner up to try to inject some life into the top lines, moving William Nylander up to play with Matthews. And it seems to have produced results. Matthews is too good for this slump to continue. Get ready to hold onto your hat, because he may be about to take off.

    Boston is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games when playing on the road against Toronto

    Boston is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Toronto

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Toronto’s last 7 games at home

    Toronto is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

    Take Boston. The Bruins have won four out of their last five games against the Maple Leafs and 28 out of their last 32 games on the road. Boston is also 48-19 in its last 67 conference matchups and 34-8 in its last 42 games played on a Saturday.

    Bruins vs. Maple Leafs NHL Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -104

