Bruins vs. Lightning NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Boston has owned Tampa Bay in previous Bruins vs. Lightning matchups and the two teams will meet Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will the Bruins cash tonight for bettors as a slight underdog? Or are the Bolts the better bet as a home favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

051 Boston Bruins (-104) at 052 Tampa Bay Lightning (-115); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Bruins vs. Lightning: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Tampa Bay

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Ullmark Brought Down by Flyers

Linus Ullmark turned aside 26 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Philadelphia. After a scoreless first period, the two teams traded goals the rest of the way, but Boston didn’t have enough time to respond after Tyson Foerster potted the game-winner with just 89 seconds left in the third frame. Ullmark has taken only two regulation losses since the All-Star break, going 4-2-5 with a .911 save percentage over his last 11 starts.

Cirelli Scores in Overtime to Lift Bolts over Ducks

Anthony Cirelli scored the overtime winner on two shots in Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Ducks. With the game locked up at 2-2 in the extra frame, Cirelli picked off an errant Ducks pass, skated the other way and finished the game on a give-and-go snap shot for the win. It was his fourth goal and fifth point in nine games during March. Cirelli’s up to 16 goals, giving him a chance to reach 20 for the first time in his career.

Bruins vs. Lightning Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Boston’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 8 of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games

Bruins vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Lightning, are 7-2 in their last nine games against Eastern Conference opponents and are 10-1 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division. Boston has also won 15 out of its last 21 games played in the month of March and is 8-3 in its last 11 games when playing on the road on a Wednesday.

Bruins vs. Lightning Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -104