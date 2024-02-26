Bruins vs. Kraken NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the Kraken pull off the upset as a home underdog on Monday night when they host the Bruins at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better play in tonight’s Bruins vs. Kraken matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

075 Boston Bruins (-142) at 076 Seattle Kraken (+118); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 26, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Bruins vs. Kraken: Public Bettors Favoring Boston

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Swayman Stumbles Late vs. Vancouver

Jeremy Swayman stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Swayman held Vancouver scoreless until Brock Boeser’s tally 12:49 into the third period. That was followed by a Filip Hronek marker with 1:11 left in the frame to even the score at 2-2. The 25-year-old netminder would wind up with the loss when Boeser added a second goal on a power play in overtime. Swayman had won back-to-back starts coming into Saturday, though the Bruins’ defense hasn’t been doing him any favors — he’s now faced 127 shots over his last three outings. Swayman falls to 18-6-8 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA on the season.

Beniers Records Helper on Saturday

Matty Beniers posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Wild. Beniers helped out on Vince Dunn’s goal in the opening minute of the game. The 21-year-old Beniers has five points over his last five outings, fueled by a three-point effort in Boston on Feb. 15. The center is up to 24 points, 92 shots on net, 34 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 52 appearances. He’s gotten by on strong two-way play, but the offense has been disappointing from a fantasy perspective.

Bruins vs. Kraken Betting Trends:

Bruins are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

Kraken are 7-18 SU in their last 25 games played in February

Bruins are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division division

Kraken are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games played on a Monday

Bruins vs. Kraken Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 10-4 in the Bruins’ last 14 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against Seattle and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Kraken’s last seven games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference and is 11-3 in their last 14 games when playing as an underdog.

Bruins vs. Kraken Prediction: UNDER 5.5