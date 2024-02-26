Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Bruins vs. Kraken NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Bruins vs. Kraken

    Will the Kraken pull off the upset as a home underdog on Monday night when they host the Bruins at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better play in tonight’s Bruins vs. Kraken matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    075 Boston Bruins (-142) at 076 Seattle Kraken (+118); o/u 5.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 26, 2024

    Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Bruins vs. Kraken: Public Bettors Favoring Boston

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Swayman Stumbles Late vs. Vancouver

    Jeremy Swayman stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Swayman held Vancouver scoreless until Brock Boeser’s tally 12:49 into the third period. That was followed by a Filip Hronek marker with 1:11 left in the frame to even the score at 2-2. The 25-year-old netminder would wind up with the loss when Boeser added a second goal on a power play in overtime. Swayman had won back-to-back starts coming into Saturday, though the Bruins’ defense hasn’t been doing him any favors — he’s now faced 127 shots over his last three outings. Swayman falls to 18-6-8 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA on the season.

    Beniers Records Helper on Saturday

    Matty Beniers posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Wild. Beniers helped out on Vince Dunn’s goal in the opening minute of the game. The 21-year-old Beniers has five points over his last five outings, fueled by a three-point effort in Boston on Feb. 15. The center is up to 24 points, 92 shots on net, 34 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 52 appearances. He’s gotten by on strong two-way play, but the offense has been disappointing from a fantasy perspective.

    Bruins are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

    Kraken are 7-18 SU in their last 25 games played in February

    Bruins are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division division

    Kraken are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games played on a Monday

    Bruins vs. Kraken Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 10-4 in the Bruins’ last 14 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against Seattle and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Kraken’s last seven games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference and is 11-3 in their last 14 games when playing as an underdog.

    Bruins vs. Kraken Prediction: UNDER 5.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com