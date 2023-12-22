Bruins vs. Jets NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Will road favorite cash tickets in Friday night’s Bruins vs. Jets matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet tonight at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

077 Boston Bruins (-125) at 078 Winnipeg Jets (+104); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 22, 2023

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Bruins vs. Jets Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

David Pastrnak scored two goals on a game-high 11 shots in Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild. Both goals came in the first period as the Bruins grabbed a 2-1 lead that didn’t hold up. Pastrnak has been running hot and cold over the last few weeks — Tuesday’s effort was his second multi-goal performance and fifth multi-point outing in his last nine games, a stretch in which he’s racked up six goals and 12 points, but he failed to find the scoresheet entirely in the other four contests.

Winnipeg Jets DFS SPIN

Laurent Brossoit stopped 26 shots in Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Red Wings. The Jets never trailed in the game, but Brossoit came up with some big saves while the outcome still hung in the balance, including an absolute robbery on Dylan Larkin late in the first period on a puck that bounced off the end boards and back through the netminder’s legs straight to the Detroit star.

Brossoit has been outstanding in the last month or so, posting a 2.02 GAA and .932 save percentage over his last five starts, but he’s unlikely to see a big increase in his workload with Connor Hellebuyck (1.80 GAA and .940 save percentage during the same stretch) also locked in.

Bruins vs. Jets NHL Betting Trends

Boston is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Winnipeg

Boston is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Winnipeg

Winnipeg is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Winnipeg is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

Bruins vs. Jets Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 28-11 in their last 39 games against the Jets. If you shrink that number down to the last 13 meetings between these two teams, Boston is 10-3 against Winnipeg. Shrink it down even more, and the Bruins currently own a six-game winning streak versus the Jets. The Bruins are also 26-9 in their last 35 road games and are 5-2 in their last seven games playing on the road versus the Jets.

Bruins vs. Jets NHL Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -125