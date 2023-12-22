Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Bruins vs. Jets NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Bruins vs. Jets

    Will road favorite cash tickets in Friday night’s Bruins vs. Jets matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet tonight at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    077 Boston Bruins (-125) at 078 Winnipeg Jets (+104); o/u 5.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 22, 2023

    Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Bruins vs. Jets Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

    David Pastrnak scored two goals on a game-high 11 shots in Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild. Both goals came in the first period as the Bruins grabbed a 2-1 lead that didn’t hold up. Pastrnak has been running hot and cold over the last few weeks — Tuesday’s effort was his second multi-goal performance and fifth multi-point outing in his last nine games, a stretch in which he’s racked up six goals and 12 points, but he failed to find the scoresheet entirely in the other four contests.

    Winnipeg Jets DFS SPIN

    Laurent Brossoit stopped 26 shots in Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Red Wings. The Jets never trailed in the game, but Brossoit came up with some big saves while the outcome still hung in the balance, including an absolute robbery on Dylan Larkin late in the first period on a puck that bounced off the end boards and back through the netminder’s legs straight to the Detroit star.

    Brossoit has been outstanding in the last month or so, posting a 2.02 GAA and .932 save percentage over his last five starts, but he’s unlikely to see a big increase in his workload with Connor Hellebuyck (1.80 GAA and .940 save percentage during the same stretch) also locked in.

    Boston is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Winnipeg

    Boston is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Winnipeg

    Winnipeg is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home

    Winnipeg is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Bruins vs. Jets Betting Prediction

    Take Boston. The Bruins are 28-11 in their last 39 games against the Jets. If you shrink that number down to the last 13 meetings between these two teams, Boston is 10-3 against Winnipeg. Shrink it down even more, and the Bruins currently own a six-game winning streak versus the Jets. The Bruins are also 26-9 in their last 35 road games and are 5-2 in their last seven games playing on the road versus the Jets.

    Bruins vs. Jets NHL Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -125

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com