    Bruins vs. Islanders NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Bruins vs. Islanders

    Listed as a road favorite, is Boston a solid bet in Friday night’s Bruins vs. Islanders matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    051 Boston Bruins (-128) at 052 New York Islanders (+106); o/u 5.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 15, 2023

    UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Bruins vs. Islanders Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

    Jeremy Swayman turned aside 33 shots in Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils. The 25-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but a couple bad bounces allowed Dawson Mercer to bat the puck out of midair past Swayman early in the final frame. Jack Hughes then didn’t miss on a wicked shot from the faceoff circle midway through OT. Swayman still has only one regulation loss on the season, going 9-1-3 with a 2.07 GAA and .933 save percentage, but despite some recent struggles for Linus Ullmark, the Bruins aren’t likely to deviate from their very successful timeshare in the crease.

    New York Islanders DFS SPIN

    Mathew Barzal scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday’s 4-3 victory over the Ducks. Barzal’s power-play goal tied the game 3-3 in the third period en route to a one-goal Islanders victory. Barzal’s been on a tear lately, tallying points in four straight games and 15 (six goals, nine assists) in his last nine contests. Overall, he’s up to 10 goals and 30 points through 27 games this season.

    Boston is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing NY Islanders

    Boston is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing NY Islanders

    NY Islanders is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games when playing at home against Boston

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of NY Islanders’s last 8 games

    Bruins vs. Islanders Betting Prediction

    Take Boston. The Bruins are 5-0 in their last five games against the Islanders and are 86-30 in their last 116 games overall. Boston is also 25-9 in its last 34 games on the road and is 50-21 in its last 71 games against an Eastern Conference foe.

    Bruins vs. Islanders NHL Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -128

