Bruins vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the total for Thursday night’s Bruins vs. Hurricanes matchup is sitting at only 5.5, is the under still the best bet tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET from PNC Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

009 Boston Bruins (+126) at 010 Carolina Hurricanes (-152); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+/NESN

Bruins vs. Hurricanes: Public Bettors Supporting Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Marchand has shorthanded assist vs. Preds

Brad Marchand notched a shorthanded assist and two hits in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Predators. Marchand has just one goal over his last 19 contests, but he’s earned 11 assists in that span. He took a clearance from Linus Ullmark and set up Charlie Coyle on the opening tally in the third period. Marchand’s three shorthanded points this season matches his total from the previous two years combined. He’s at 27 goals, 37 helpers, 195 shots on net, 101 hits, 72 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 76 appearances.

Staal scores shortie vs. Habs

Jordan Staal scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Canadiens. With just 28 points in 75 games (9G, 19A), Staal needs two more points to reach the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive season. His supporting cast remains solid, as he’s currently skating alongside Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. Staal’s fantasy relevance isn’t what it used to be from a scoring perspective, but he’s a reliable option in a few peripheral stat categories, such as hits. The veteran center is tied for the team hits lead with 135.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends:

Bruins are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Carolina

Hurricanes are 17-6 SU in their last 23 games

Bruins are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Hurricanes are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games at home

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Bruins’ last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games versus the Hurricanes and is 8-3 in their last 11 road games. On the other side, the under is 22-8 in the Hurricanes’ last 30 games overall, is 12-4 in their last 16 home games and is 15-6 in their last 21 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Prediction: UNDER 5.5