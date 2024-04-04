Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Bruins vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Bruins vs. Hurricanes

    Even though the total for Thursday night’s Bruins vs. Hurricanes matchup is sitting at only 5.5, is the under still the best bet tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET from PNC Arena?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    009 Boston Bruins (+126) at 010 Carolina Hurricanes (-152); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

    PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+/NESN

    Bruins vs. Hurricanes: Public Bettors Supporting Carolina

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Marchand has shorthanded assist vs. Preds

    Brad Marchand notched a shorthanded assist and two hits in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Predators. Marchand has just one goal over his last 19 contests, but he’s earned 11 assists in that span. He took a clearance from Linus Ullmark and set up Charlie Coyle on the opening tally in the third period. Marchand’s three shorthanded points this season matches his total from the previous two years combined. He’s at 27 goals, 37 helpers, 195 shots on net, 101 hits, 72 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 76 appearances.

    Staal scores shortie vs. Habs

    Jordan Staal scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Canadiens. With just 28 points in 75 games (9G, 19A), Staal needs two more points to reach the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive season. His supporting cast remains solid, as he’s currently skating alongside Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. Staal’s fantasy relevance isn’t what it used to be from a scoring perspective, but he’s a reliable option in a few peripheral stat categories, such as hits. The veteran center is tied for the team hits lead with 135.

    Bruins are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Carolina

    Hurricanes are 17-6 SU in their last 23 games

    Bruins are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Hurricanes are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games at home

    Bruins vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Bruins’ last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games versus the Hurricanes and is 8-3 in their last 11 road games. On the other side, the under is 22-8 in the Hurricanes’ last 30 games overall, is 12-4 in their last 16 home games and is 15-6 in their last 21 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

    Bruins vs. Hurricanes Prediction: UNDER 5.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com